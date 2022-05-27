











Kris Jenner and daughter Kylie went on your usual day out, but had way more fun than they expected. From grocery shopping to going through a car wash, they compared the exciting trip to theme park Disneyland.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the mother-daughter duo claimed they were doing “normal things” by heading to the supermarket and getting their car cleaned by a machine washer.

However, their excitement over the entire ordeal wasn’t appreciated by Hulu and Disney+ viewers. Instead, Kris and Kylie received some backlash for their reaction to the day out…

Photo by Mike Coppola/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kris and Kylie’s car wash scene

Kris and Kylie shared a bonding day out when they went grocery shopping, filled up the car with gas and went through a car wash. They described the experience as doing “normal things”, before Kris revealed:

The most important thing to me is spending time with all my kids and my family, and it gets harder and harder as the years go by, which makes me really sad. So, any chance I can grab a little bit of time with any of them — even if it means going through a car wash — I have Kylie all to myself, and that means everything.

So it wasn’t about just going through a car wash, but getting some quality time in with her daughter. However, the scene wasn’t received too well from fans, with many saying they were “out of touch” with society.

Kris Jenner went to the grocery store for the first time in years and yelled “WE’RE APPROVED” when her transaction went through 😭😭😂 #TheKardashians — Myleeza. (@MyleezaKardash) May 26, 2022

Fans react to their Kar wash excitement

When the car wash (or Kar wash) scene aired on The Kardashians, fans felt that Kris and Kylie’s reactions made them seem privileged. However, some viewers thought the entire episode was hilarious!

One wrote: “I’m sorry but that scene where Kylie and Kris realize their “dream”, decide to do normal life things and go grocery shopping on their own is top tier television.”

Another said: “So the Kardashians don’t buy any groceries themselves, don’t cook for themselves, don’t take their cars to the car wash and don’t cook, like I’m shocked. What else don’t they do?”

“I aspire to be so filthy rich I start finding joy in doing daily menial tasks as Kris Kenner did pumping gas, car wash, loading my groceries, bank card not declining…yadda yadda yadda #TheKardashians,” reacted a viewer.

Kylie and Kris really called the drive thru car wash a tourist attraction 😭 rich ppl really do live on another planet #TheKardashians — Cristina Grijalva (@angie_shows) May 26, 2022

They also went grocery shopping

During the episode released on May 26th, Kris admitted they had not visited a supermarket for two years. She said:

One of the things that gets a little tricky is privacy. I stopped going to the grocery store because people in the store started sneaking pictures, and paparazzi started showing up. It was hard.

Kris even used her card reader for the first time ever to pay for the shopping, before adding that it was the “best $12 she had ever spent” and referring to the store as “like Disneyland”.

Kylie and Kris calling going to the grocery store and checking out and filling their cart an experience is the most white rich privileged thing I’ve seen #TheKardashians — 𓂀 (@ETHEREALISTA) May 26, 2022

