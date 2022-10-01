









The Kardashians have had rather eventful love lives to say the least. But with five Kardashian-Jenner sisters exploring the dating pool in Los Angeles, we wouldn’t expect anything less.

We watch their lives unfold on their hit Hulu TV Series, alongside some of the relationships they embark on. However, not all of them make it on camera.

Despite being very different characters, the sisters have many similarities, one of them being their fondness for NBA players.

From Blake Griffin to Tristan Thompson, we look at the NBA stars the Kardashian-Jenners have dated.

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian wed NBA player Lamar Odom back in 2009. The wedding aired on Season 4 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Lamar proposed to Khloe after not even a month of dating. The wedding was apparently planned in just 9 days!

OG Kardashian fans will remember Khloe’s stepdad Bruce Jenner (now known as Caitlyn) getting upset when he found out about the engagement on the news.

Despite the fast engagement, the couple was married for four years until 2013. Khloe filed for divorce due to Lamar’s struggle with substance abuse and affairs.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

The infamous 72-day marriage. Kim and Kris wed back in August 2011 and called it quits in October of the same year.

Kim and Kris also had a very public relationship on the show, who can forget the famous diamond earring scene!

Cracks began to show in their marriage on camera during Season 4 of Kourtney and Kim Take New York. The couple were constantly arguing and just weren’t getting on living together.

Kim cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for divorce and told US Weekly at the time:

“I had hoped this marriage was forever but sometimes things don’t work out as planned. We remain friends and wish each other the best.”

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner‘s current relationship is with NBA star Devin Booker. The pair reportedly started dating back in April 2020, however the pair confirmed the relationship almost a year later.

Earlier this year, there were reports the couple had split. However, the pair are still going strong and were seen in public last month at the US Open together.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

Kendall and Ben began dating back in 2018. The relationship was quite serious as Kendall confirmed it on The Ellen Show, despite being known to keep her relationships private.

The exact reason for the break-up is unknown, however it was rumored to be because of the distance between the two. Kendall spends most of her time in Los Angeles, while at the time Ben was spending most of his time with his team in Philadelphia.

Ben got engaged to UK presenter Maya Jama last year, however unfortunately the couple called it quits this summer, down to busy work schedules and the difficulties of long distance.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Perhaps the most influential Kardashian relationship on the internet, it seems you can’t go online without a new scandal about Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson coming out.

Khloe and Tristan started dating back in 2016 and all seemed to be going well. Khloe found out before the birth of her and Tristan’s firstborn True that he had been unfaithful, however the couple decided to give it another go, and became on and off for that period of time.

Tristian is known to have cheated on Khloe a number of times throughout the course of the relationship. The most famous being with ex-family friend Jordyn Woods.

Khloe and Tristan recently had a baby boy via surrogate. However, the latest season of The Kardashians shows the journey where Khloe found out Tristan was expecting a baby with someone else just days after the surrogacy had gone ahead!

We hope Khloe finds her happiness soon!

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin

Kendall is known to be the most secretive of the sisters about her love life, so this relationship was never confirmed in public by the pair.

Blake Griffin and Kendall were first seen together back in 2017 leaving a Travis Scott concert.

The couple was then seen around together from 2017 to 2018 and ScreenRant reported that Kendall told Vogue back in 2018 that she was ‘very happy’ with someone.

“I’m happy. He’s very nice. I have someone being very nice to me.”

The exact cause of the break-up is unknown, however at the time there were rumors that Kendall didn’t want to commit to anything serious due to work commitments.

Khloe Kardashian and James Harden

After Khloe’s split from rapper French Montana, she went on to date NBA star James Harden.

The pair reportedly met at Kanye West’s birthday party and split just under a year after. It’s said they split after James allegedly cheated on Khloe. He then called the relationship “the worst year of his life” due to all the media attention.

Which NBA/Kardashian-Jenner couple did you ship the most? Let us know in the comments below!

