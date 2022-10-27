Furious Khloe Kardashian brands ex Tristan Thompson a liar in public outburst











In an all-new episode of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian has opened up about screaming “liar” at ex-Tristan Thompson when he appeared on the screen at the April premiere of the Hulu show.

As fans will know, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a turbulent relationship. Much of it has played out on air as the first season of The Kardashians ended with the shocking revelation that Tristan had fathered a child with another woman.

The 38-year-old shares two children with the NBA player -True, 4, and a newborn son called Theo, who she birthed in December 2021.

Let’s take a look at Khlo’s furious outburst as she brands Tristan Thompson a “liar” in public…

Screenshot from The Kardashians courtesy of Hulu/Disney+

Furious Khloe Kardashian brands ex Tristan Thompson

Kardashian called Tristan out as she watched an episode of him talking about wanting to build a family with her and working on their relationship in therapy. The Kardashians were watching the premiere in a cinema full of fans but Khloé “felt as if the whole theatre was staring” at her.

She revealed in a confessional on a recent episode: “I was just like, ‘this is so awkward.’ Because it’s like, ‘what a crock of sh**. What the f***? I believed you and I was listening to you and I was receiving everything you said. But you’re a f****** liar!'”

Talking about her emotional outburst during the premiere, she admits that it “just came out”, and acknowledges that it probably “made it a lot more awkward than it needed to be,” adding: “Story of my life.”

Following The Kardashians screening, many fans were wondering who it was who shouted out at Tristan’s appearance onscreen. Khloé confirmed it was her and not a “rando” when she appeared on the Not Skinny, But Not Fat podcast, in May.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Khloe Kardashian speaks on anxiety and being in public eye

Khloé has opened up about her struggles with anxiety throughout the season and admitted to feeling nervous about the premiere as she shared: ‘It is filled with anxiety but also it’s really cool because you actually get to see, ‘OK did someone actually think that’s funny like I did?”

Khloé was worried about the public finding out about her personal life and often found it hard to navigate being in the public eye 24/7, as she explained: “any red carpet that I’m obligated to go to, I feel like I’m just opening up the floodgates for people to tear you apart and analyze you.”

The Good American founder continued that “when you have to relive something that’s maybe sad or just emotions you probably just don’t want to go back to, it’s really hard. And it’s hard to hear everyone’s opinions,” Khloe adds.

Screenshot from The Kardashians courtesy of Hulu/Disney+