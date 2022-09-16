









Kim Kardashian has admitted she was left fuming when late fashion designer Carl Lagerfeld gifted her mum Kris Jenner a bespoke Chanel handbag over her.

Fashion icon Carl, who sadly died in 2019 aged 85, gave Kris a bespoke Lego clutch that was covered in crystals, and Kim was gutted.

It happened back in 2013 when Kim was posing for a photoshoot, and at the time, was pregnant with North, her eldest child with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kim admitted she desperately wanted the bag for herself so she could give it to North – but it looks like she will get it … one day.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian is a favorite to date Leonardo DiCaprio with betting sites

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kim snubbed for Kris

Kim explained during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week exactly what had gone down at the shoot.

She told the host: “[Karl] pulls out this Lego clutch bag, a really popular bag he did and it was a crystal one. I’d never seen a crystal one. It was a one-of-a-kind runway piece that didn’t even go into production. It was black and white, with black crystals.

“Then he goes over me and hands it to my mom. I went to the bathroom and started hysterically crying and I’m pregnant and hormonal, flew all the way to Paris for this.

“I called my cousin Cici [Bussey] and said, ‘This b***h!’ I had this whole plan; this was going to be [North’s] bag and it was going to be displayed in her room.”

Explaining how North will eventually get the bag, Kim added: “So, my mom has a provision in her will that North gets the bag if, God forbid, she passes away.”

The Lego bag

Chanel Lego bags currently sell for up to $12,000 and possibly even beyond that.

Photo by Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images

It’s not known how much the bespoke crystal one Kim was referring to would be worth.

Anyone hoping to pick up one of the bags for themselves will have to shop around because they don’t appear to be sold on the official Chanel website anymore.

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK