









A clip of Khloé Kardashian receiving a reading on her love life by young psychic Tyler Henry re-surfaces online following her split with Tristan Thompson. It seems the psychic wasn’t shown the fall out of the relationship, as he didn’t warn her about what was to come.

Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry has a considerable talent and many celebrities go to him for advice. Tyler can sense and deliver jaw-dropping readings to those looking for answers. He also offers closure for stars with loved ones that who have passed away.

Back in 2017, he sat down with Khloé Kardashian for the second time to give her a reading. The clairvoyant seemed to have the answers the 38-year-old was looking for in terms of her relationship with her father and health problems. But the conversation also included her past, present, and future love life.

Five years later, the reading resurfaced online and Tyler seemed to have not sensed any problems with her former partner, Tristan. Unfortunately, the talented Tyler can’t choose what he sees when he does a reading.

Hollywood Medium reading for Khloé Kardashian – but there’s no Tristan

In 2017, Khloé had a look into her future when she visited Hollywood Medium’s Tyler Henry for a reading. The 26-year-old spoke about the mogul’s late father, Rob Kardashian, and his presence around her. He also gave a warning about her melanoma, and lastly, her love current love life.

After warning her not to date anyone that had a name which started with an M, specifically someone named Marco, Khloé was interested in her current relationship. She asked: “You keep saying my next boyfriend or whatever – do you not see anything about my current boyfriend?”

Not responding with a definite “yes” or “no”, instead, Tyler said he did not sense any peak in her love life, but he did with her career.

The reading occurred before videos of Tristan kissing another woman, who turned out to be Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods, were leaked.

Tristan and Khloé reconciled and they planned to move in together during lockdown. However, in December 2021 he publicly apologized to the star on Instagram after a paternity test showed he had fathered another woman’s baby.

The clip re-surfaces again and fans have a lot to say

Five years later, the clip has re-surfaced again. Since then, a lot has happened in the life of Khloé. Many pointed out the clairvoyant missed on very important events that would take a toll on the reality star. However, it’s important to note the talented medium cannot ‘choose’ what they see in readings.

Others began to guess the sister situation didn’t involve anyone from the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, but referred to Kylie’s former bestie Jordyn getting in between Khloé and Tristan’s relationship.

One commented: “The “sister” thing could be Khloe and Jordan. That’s crazy.”

Another one wrote: “He was definitely seeing & holding back stuff. He probably didn’t want to upset them about their love lives, though.”

Tyler didn’t predict Tristan scandal but knew “it didn’t look good’

Screenshot from E! Entertainment YouTube Channel: Tyler Henry Spills on Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner’s Love Lives | Hollywood Medium |

A year from Khloé’s reading, the reality star saw herself with the news Tristan had been caught cheating on her whilst she was due to give birth at any minute. Nonetheless, the mogul decided to give him another opportunity, until his next scandal.

During Tyler’s interview with Daily Pop, he admitted to seeing “a decline of their relationship”. Though he said that their relationship would be struggling because of their crazy schedules, he didn’t see it coming.

“I cannot take credit for that prediction,” he said about the Kardashian-Thompson-Woods situation afterwards.

He continued: “I don’t think I predicted it, I think I saw the decline of their relationship.”

