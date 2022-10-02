









Kim has shown she is one of the most influential celebrities in the world right now. Starting in the entertainment industry, the reality star has made her way into cosmetics and fashion, and Kim Kardashian is taking it by storm.

Once married to one of the biggest names in the rap industry, and Yeezy brand founder Kanye West, Kim Kardashian‘s former fashion ‘stylist’ lived under her roof. In the past, she credited her fashion awakening to her former husband, writes People.

However, when Kim Kardashian separated from Kanye West, the mom-of-four’s fashion game continued to soar.

At the age of 41, Kim is making waves with the success of her brands.

We take a look at how the beauty mogul’s time in the fashion industry has changed after Kim Kardashian separated from Kanye West.

The rise of SKIMS

Having founded several brands in the past, Kim‘s SKIMS was hugely successful, leading the reality star to achieve her billionaire status.

The brand saw its success during the pandemic, offering comfort and stretchy material perfect for any time of the day. Although the brand initially only offered shape wear, SKIMS slowly dived into the world of swim and underwear.

Part of the business’ success has been their inclusivity. The wide range of products that make feel any person of any size have everyday sexy body confidence has been praised.

As of today, SKIMS is valued to be worth $3.2 billion. The fortune excludes the popularity of her other brands such as SKKN, KKW Beauty, and KKW Fragrance.

A post-divorce wardrobe glow-up thanks to Balenciaga

Balenciaga and Kim have a long history. Even though the brand didn’t work directly with the star years ago, she appeared to be their number one fan.

Throughout her years in the spotlight, Kim has worn a variety of outfits by different brands. However, the Kim has shown how much she loves to wear Balenciaga.

Her love and admiration for the Spanish brand led to the mogul having a separate storage facility, where she keeps all of her outfits from different eras. You’d be surprised at the number of clothes she owns by the brand.

Earlier this year, following her split from Kanye West, Kim was appointed as the brand’s latest ambassador.

Since then, the reality star has participated in ad campaigns and attended shows.

Baring all for Interview Magazine

Kim became a topic of conversation and broke the internet – again. On the cover of Interview’s September issue, American Dream, she bared all.

Not only did she show off her famous butt, but the American personality went the extra mile by dying her eyebrows to match the platinum blonde she donned for the Met Gala in May.

Making it into the front cover of multiple magazines, her most controversial spread this year was with Interview Magazine. She confidently posed for the camera, showing off her famous bum in front of the US flag.

It’s now as iconic as flashbacks of Kim’s Paper magazine cover with her champagne balancing act.

Stuart Weitzman: Move over Kendall

Kendall Jenner, one of the highest-paid supermodels in the present day fashion industry, is part of the Kar-Jenner squad. As the successful model of the family, Kendall’s sisters have also followed in her footsteps.

On September 20, Kim became the second Kardashian-Jenner to join a partnership with the famous footwear brand. Kendall participated in the Fall 2019 campaign, where the model presented the new collection by teaming up with dancer Lil Buck to showcase a modern-day heroine.

This time, Kim became one of the brand’s famous faces for their autumn collection. The mogul posed for Stuart Weitzman’s new products, as well as their iconic and classic knee-length boots.

Dolce & Gabanna: Ciao, Kim

The biggest move and Kim’s latest introduction into the world of haute couture came last month. Dolce & Gabbana sponsored the wedding of her oldest sister Kourtney with Travis Barker in Italy over the summer. But this time, the reality star joined forces with the designer for an iconic collaboration.

Kim not only became the brand’s new ambassador, but the mother-of-four also creatively directed the Italian brand’s spring/summer collection for 2023.

Milan Fashion Week became a very important week for the TV icon. She entered a completely new era that her millions of followers hadn’t seen before.

