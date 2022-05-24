











The Kardashians have stayed friendly with some of their exes after splitting, such as Lamar Odom and Scott Disick, so how did Kris’ friendship with Robert Kardashian set an example?

Ever since the Kardashian family hit our small screens in 2007, we’ve seen the famous sisters go through the ups and downs of dating. The clan has always preached the importance of family so, despite the break-ups and four divorces, the sisters were always there to help their exes when they needed it the most.

It’s likely they learned by example from momager Kris Jenner, who remained friends with ex-husband Robert Kardashian even after she married Bruce Jenner.

So, let’s take a look every time the Kardashian exes have stayed in their lives.

Khloe talks blended families

During episode 6 of The Kardashians on Hulu, Khloe discussed their family’s tendency to “keep all these guys around” after Tristan and Kanye appeared in the show.

“We have a very loyal, strong vibe in our family,” she explained. “We are great co-parents, we are great at blending families. We’ve learned that from my mom and my dad.”

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian divorced in 1991 after 13 years of marriage but remained best friends. Kris, to this day, still talks about her ex-husband very fondly.

“My dad and my step-dad played golf together twice a week,” the youngest Kardashian sister added.

With Scott and Kourtney sharing three children; Kim and Kanye’s four kids; and Khloe and Tristian sharing True Thompson, it’s likely their ex-partners will always be part of the clan.

The Kardashians and their exes are on good terms

Khloe and Lamar Odom

In 2015, the former NBA player was found unconscious in Las Vegas and fell into a four-day coma due to a near-fatal overdose. The couple had already signed their divorce papers at the time but Khloe still fled to his bedside until his condition was stable.

According to People, the judgement had not yet been entered in court during hospitalisation so they were still legally married, allowing the reality star to make Lamar’s medical decisions. The incident was filmed on KUWTK.

“Khloe spent every second in the hospital with Lamar. She feels guilty for needing to leave,” recalls Kourtney.

Unfortunately, the former couple are no longer in contact “due to my behaviour and some bad decisions” the 41-year-old athlete revealed in 2021. The Odoms officially divorced in 2016, Hollywood Life reports.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Kourtney and Scott

Scott is still very much part of the family as he’s still on the Hulu show and, of course, helping to look after his three kids with Kourtney – Mason, Penelope and Reign. Of course he also has a close friendship with Khloe, which sometimes even has Khloe uncomfortable with his innuendos.

Since the start of the Hulu show Scott has raised concerns about being cut out due to Kourtney’s relationship with Travis Barker, but Khloe reassured him of his significance to the family.

While we know he’s still got feelings for his ex and the Kardashians are his second family, it would be extremely awkward for him to attend every event now Travis and Kourtney are married. Plus, it would be hard for Scott himself to witness the Barkers PDA – their touchy-feely moments are already too much for everyone else to take!

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for RLife

“It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically but now it’s becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend,” he said during an episode. “Now we’re really just more co-parenters. I’d say it’s probably one of the more difficult things in my life.”

The Barkers and Scott finally met in episode 5 and all was civil, despite the elephant in the room.

Kim and Kanye

Kimye were in the middle of their divorce proceedings when the Skims founder was SNL host, but Kanye still rocked up to support. He even retrieved the remaining sex tape from Ray J hours before Kim’s debut, leaving her stress-free for the show and the rest of her life – the tape was discovered to contain nothing explicit.

With a good co-parenting method in place, Ye takes the kids to school, allowing Kim some solo work time. A Best Dad award should be given to the rapper for driving them in a fire truck – only Ye could do that.