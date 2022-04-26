How old were the Kardashians in Season 1 of the show?













Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered its first season in 2017 and since then, the show has continued to gain more fans but how old were they when the show started?

The show has been going on for several seasons and has managed to show the life of the Kardashians. With a season premiering on Hulu, fans have doubled their excitement as it shows that the family has been going on for the past few months.

From new relationships to proposals, the show captures the different phases going on in the Kardashians’ life.

How old were the Kardashians in season 1?

When the show started, the Kardashians were really young. To begin with, Kourtney Kardashian was 28 years old, Kim Kardashian was 27 years old, and Khloe Kardashian was 23 years old.

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner was 11 years old while Kylie Jenner was nine years old. Now, with the new season of the Kardashians airing on Hulu, the stars have all grown up.

Kourtney is now 43 years old, Kim is 41 years old, Khloe is 37 years old, Kendall is 26 years old, and Kylie is 24 years old.

How many seasons of the show are there?

There are a total of 20 seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The show was airing on E! and recently shifted to Hulu. The Kardashians decided to shift the channel because they got a better deal from Disney, who owns the majority of share of Hulu.

Apart from signing a deal with the brand, the Kardashians have also signed a contract to work on other ventures with the streaming platform. At the moment, the details about this are unknown. Looking at how successful the show has been so far, we won’t be surprised if it gets renewed for another season.

The first season on Hulu breaks a record

Speaking to Variety, it was confirmed that the new season of the Kardashians has been the best so far. A spokesperson for Hulu said: “‘The Kardashians’ is the most-watched series premiere on Hulu in the United States, and on Disney+ and Star+ among Star Originals, across all global markets to date.”

Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television, also agreed that the Kardashians were the perfect fit for the streaming platform as she noted: “Who would you want more for your unscripted slate than the Kardashians? They perfectly symbolize our strategy, which is taking big shots, but the right shots, and betting on incredible talent and best-in-class opportunities in each genre.”