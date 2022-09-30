









Dr Daniel Amen is a new face who appears on episode 2 of The Kardashians‘ second season on Hulu. He analyzed Khloe Kardashian’s brain as recommended by sister Kendall Jenner, who got a scan from the doctor previously.

Many viewers may already recognize Daniel for his strong social media presence. He has appeared on podcasts with well-known stars like Jay Shetty, and often advises his followers on how to treat their brain in a healthy way.

So when he appeared on The Kardashians to work his magic, fans began asking how they can get a brain scan test in the same way that Khloe and Kendall did. Let’s meet Dr Daniel Amen and find out what services he offers.

Meet Dr Daniel Amen

Daniel Amen is an American celebrity doctor who practices as a psychiatrist and brain disorder specialist as director of the Amen Clinics. He is a 12-time New York Times best-selling author!

He has built a profitable business around the use of SPECT imaging for purported diagnostic purposes. The 68-year-old, who has been married to Tana Amen since 2008, lives in Encino, Los Angeles, in the United States.

A father to daughter Chloe Amen, the doctor has studied brain injuries affecting professional athletes and evenconsulted on post-concussion issues for the National Football League.

Khloe’s brain test results

Khloe received brain test results from Daniel after her sister Kendall originally visited him for a scan. He told Kendall that she has a lot of anxiety and is too busy, while her brain has also been affected by a snowboarding accident.

He also said past trauma has affected Khloe’s brain. She admitted that she had hurt her brain when she went head-first through a car windshield at the age of 16, which knocked her out. Khloe also hit her head twice after that.

Khloe was also given medical evidence that she suffered emotional brain trauma after her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal. Dr Amen told her:

“You worry, and you can be anxious and you’ve had trauma, do you see this diamond? This often will go with emotional trauma.”

She told the doctor that there was a “lot of cheating while I was pregnant” before finding out he was having a baby with someone else. Khloe described the ordeal as “pretty traumatic” in the Amen clinic.

GRV Media has contacted Khloe and Tristan’s representatives for comment.

How to get a brain scan like The Kardashians

To get a SPECT brain scan like Khloe, anyone can schedule a visit at the Amen Clinic by calling 855-616-2270 between 5am to 5pm (PST) Monday to Friday, or by filling in the form on the business website.

Daniel, the most popular psychiatrist in America, reportedly charges $3,500 for a brain scan. As per Washington Post, a full initial session including two scans allows him to see high and low activity in the brain.

He can then target those areas with specific treatments and medication. There are 10 Amen Clinics across America, in Washington, Orange County, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco.

