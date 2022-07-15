











Khloe Kardashian and ex-beau Tristan Thompson are expecting baby number two together via surrogate, so let’s revisit their rollercoaster romance.

Over the last six years, Khloe and Tristan have endured heartbreaking obstacles in their relationship, with millions of eyes analysing it under a microscope.

The Kardashians star has bravely documented and opened up about every scandal thrown her way; from Tristan’s smooch with her sister Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods, to the recent paternity revelation which revealed the birth of son Theo with Maralee Nichols.

TMZ first reported on the pair’s soon-to-be second child, who will be born via surrogate, on July 13. A representative confirmed the baby was conceived in November, weeks before Khloe learnt about Tristan’s hookup with Maralee.

Inside Khloe and Tristan’s complicated dating history

2016

The pair met through Khloe’s BFF Malika Haqq and dating rumours circulated after they were spotted on holiday together in Mexico.

They made things Instagram-official with a Halloween photo where Khloe dressed as X-Men’s Storm, while Tristan went as Black Panther.

2017

Reports speculated that the Good American founder was expecting a child in September; Khloe confirmed the rumours via Instagram three months later and thanked Tristan for “loving me the way that you do.”

“Thank you for treating me like a Queen,” she added.

April 2018

Tristan’s first scandal came in spring 2018, just days before the birth of True. Footage of the Cleveland Cavaliers player making out with model Lani Blair surfaced. Page Six reported they spent multiple nights together and Khloe “was devastated when she saw the pictures of Tristan with that girl, she went absolutely ballistic at him.”

The basketball player made it back to Cleveland in time for True’s arrival on April 12, with Khloe explaining she allowed him to attend the birth for the sake of her daughter.

June 2018

The pair decided to work through the problems to remain a family for their newborn. Khloe wished Tristan a happy Father’s Day in a low-key Snapchat post.

February 2019

Cheating controversy number two came in 2019, involving Jordyn. Allegations claimed they made out and hooked up at a house party, but Jordyn, 24, clarified on Red Table Talk that they didn’t do either. She said the pair kissed once when she left the event.

Khloe blasted Jordyn on Twitter for allegedly lying, blaming her for the family break-up:

One day later, she retracted her statement.

December 2019

Khloe forgives Jordyn and Tristan, taking to Instagram to explain why:

She wrote: “I don’t hold any negative or hateful feelings towards ANYONE! I mean that. Life is short! We are all humans trying to figure out this thing called life … Yes, I’m allowed to feel hurt and pain. It would be unnatural for me to pretend as if I don’t. Personally, I don’t want to be carrying around a hateful heart. “I crave peace in my life. Me holding on to hate is only going to hurt me in the end. I have chosen to NOT pollute my heart and my energy by holding onto anything negative … I am allowed to forgive but still not accept their behaviors … I want nothing but beautiful blessings for EVERYBODY that has ever been in my life.” “That message is for Jordyn, It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m talking only about Tristan,” she added.

July 2020

The couple reunite during the pandemic and by August, they were searching for a house together.

June 2021

The pair split again after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed on the No Jumper podcast that she slept with the athlete, writes Page Six.

October 2021

Khloe confessed on the reality show that they reunited in October, just before Travis Barker and Kourtney got engaged. At the time, Tristan made maximum effort to attend therapy, said the mother of one.

“We’re good. We’re actually in a really good place. We just got back together. He’s been going to therapy a lot. There’s just been a lot of effort on his part.”

January 2022

A story emerged about Tristan’s lawsuit with Maralee, who was requesting paternity support.

He confirmed the news in an Instagram story, where he also apologised to Khloe for embarrassing her.

He wrote: “Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. “Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. “I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

The family’s Hulu show documented the reaction of the family discovering Tristan’s infidelity, and it was broadcast on the first season.

July 2022

Reports emerged – and were soon confirmed by representatives – that Khloe and Tristan were expecting another baby together via surrogate.

Sources have claimed the baby is a boy, although that’s currently unconfirmed.

Reps did however confirm that the baby was conceived in November, meaning the surrogate was already pregnant when Khloe discovered Tristan had cheated on her and got another woman pregnant.

