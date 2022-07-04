











Kim Kardashian has shared an Instagram message to her story wishing David Grutman a happy birthday. As he turns 48, her followers are wondering exactly who he is and how the pair first became friends.

She’s only just got back from celebrating Camp North but never forgets one of her bestie’s birthdays. One of those people is David, who is not just Kim’s but her sister Khloe Kardashian’s good friend too.

As the owner and partner in several Miami-based restaurants and night clubs, David has quickly become well-known among many A-Listers, which explains why Kim referred to him as the “King of Miami” in her story post.

Kim K wishes David a happy birthday

Kim shared a picture of David hugging her on July 3rd, when he celebrated his 48th birthday. She wrote: “Happy birthday to the King of Miami. Love you!” Her sister Khloe also wished him a good day.

Phil Riportella also posted a happy birthday picture, which saw Kim pictured in a group shot with Dave. Clearly old friends, Khloe shared a lengthier message to the Miami restaurant owner. She said:

Happy birthday to this guy @davegrutman. I’ve known you for a million years and we will know one another for a million more. I’m so lucky to call you my friend. I belly laugh every time we talk. You are the best and you deserve the best! I know everyone loves you but know I love you more. #BBCBaby.

David is currently celebrating his special day with wife Isabela and two daughters Kaia, four, and Vida, three, in Italy. The family are staying at Villa Treville Positano, a five-star luxury hotel villa complex on the Amalfi Coast.

Get to know David Grutman

Followed by the likes of Mally Mall, Kendal Jenner and Case Kenny, David Grutman is seriously well-known among celebrities. He is married to Isabela Grutman, who he shares two young children with.

He even has a restaurant with Bad Bunny in Miami, which comes under his own Groot Hospitality business. Together, they are opening a Japanese steakhouse and sushi concept called Gekko in the busy city.

David was once described by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the most important figures in the electronic dance music scene. Groot Hospitality owns restaurants Komodo, Swan, The Key Club, Papi Steak and Strawberry Moon.

The company’s nightlife ventures include LIV at Fontainebleau and Story. As per Celebrity Net Worth, David has amassed a huge fortune of $50 million, as a result of his successful business.

Inside their friendship

David and Kim have always supported each other when it comes to romance and business. He even attended her SKIMS shoot at Milk Studios in May 2021, and has often been pictured with the reality TV personality.

When she was in a relationship with now-ex Kanye West, Kim attended his lavish wedding in Miami to Brazilian model Isabela Rangel in 2016, who he continues to be wed to.

At the wedding, Kim wore an Alexander Wang black deep black bodice silk dress with a lace jacket. Several years later, in 2021, she attended the opening of Pharrell Williams and David’s The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach.

