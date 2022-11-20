Inside Kim Kardashian and La La friendship - from girl's trips to Hermes bags











Over the years, Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of friendship drama, but one person has always been there for her — La La Anthony.

When you are as famous as Kim, it can be hard to trust certain ‘friends’ that come into your life without knowing their true intentions, hence why she keeps her circle small.

La La Anthony, who rose to fame as an MTV VJ on Total Request Live, is a longtime friend of the reality star and fans will be used to seeing her make an appearance across Kim Kardashian’s socials.

The SKIMS founder was there for La La when she went through her divorce from NBA player, Carmelo Anthony. La La also supported Kim after she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Through everything that has come with their rise to fame, their friendship hasn’t changed and remains strong to this day. So let’s take a look back at why they are #friendshipgoals…

Where it all began for La La and Kim Kardashian’s friendship

Lala and Kim met back in the early 2000s when they were both trying to establish themselves in the entertainment industry.

Over the course of their friendship, the pair have become like sisters as they have shared constant support for one and other.

In 2013, Lala told E! News she speaks to Kim “every day,” and also said: “I give her advice without her having to ask me.”

“She’s a very kind and generous person,” the Power actress also said about Kim during an episode of The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015.

La La added: “She’s always willing to help whenever I’m working on a project or anything, she’s like ‘Who’s doing that? Do you want me to call them and tell them they should hire you?’ She’s a very good, good friend.”

Together through thick and thin

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images

The pair have really been through it when it comes to their love lives being in the public eye.

In April 2017, E! News confirmed La La and Carmelo broke up after seven years of marriage. Lala officially filed for divorce in June 2021 after pressure during the NBA season and amid reports that Carmelo will be traded from the New York Knicks.

At the time her rep explained: “As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship.”

The pair shared son Kiyan Carmelo Anthony together.

During these difficult times, BFF Kim Kardashian always had La La’s back and vice versa – that’s real friendship.

Girls trip

View Instagram Post

In April 2021, La La spent some quality time with Kim, who filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West due to irreconcilable differences.

La La shared: “Kim and I, we have a great time together and we both were like, ‘Hey, let’s just take a day and go out to Palm Springs with [my son] Kiyan and all her kids and just have some fun. We always do that.”

Fans were left in awe after the pair posted some snaps of them rocking matching bikinis as they lounged by the infinity pool at Kris Jenner’s luxury $12 million Palm Springs home.

Kim posted two images with the caption: “Extended holiday,” while La La posted them and wrote, “We needed this,” adding a sun emoji.

If this is not friendship goals then we don’t know what is!

Style icons

Like any besties, as their friendship developed, La La and Kim became close enough to give each other styling tips.

“[I ask Kim for style advice] all the time. It’s like, ‘What do you think of this, what do you think of that,’ as friends, you know, do,” she told Life & Style in December 2018. “And she’s an amazing friend. She offers great advice, style tips.”

She continued: “We’re always that to each other and I think you’re always gonna be that to your friends, you’re always gonna offer support. … We’re friends. We’re always there for each other no matter what.”

Besties support besties

View Instagram Post

Everyone knows that supporting your BFF, from their bad decisions to business ventures, is fundamental and it seems La La and Kim do exactly that.

During an interview with OK Magazine, the former MTV star opened up about how Kim played a helpful role as she launched her own haircare company, Inala.

LaLa explained that she had seen “Kim’s hard work ethic,” and that, “She taught me to push forward and try to figure out ways to corner the market from every angle.”

She also revealed that Kim has even tried items from Inala. “Kim is loving the product because I’ve been telling her about it for so long.”

Birthday celebrations

Photo by Alo Ceballos/FilmMagic

La La recently shared a special tribute to Kim as she celebrated her 42nd birthday last month.

The post contained a collection of throwback photos that showcased memorable moments from their friendship over the years.

In the caption, Lala wrote: “I’m so grateful to have you in my life…you have a heart of gold…you help anyone you can, you are beautiful inside and out, and you go hard for the people you love!”

She further said that Kim was her “ride or die” and that “I got your back ALWAYS!! 14 years of friendship and a lifetime to go. HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIMMIE.”

And let’s just say that are definitely some perks of having Kim K as your bestie and one of them is when it comes to birthdays.

Kim previously gifted La La a gorgeous large Hermes Birkin bag, which Lala fittingly showed off on her Instagram.

While the exact price of Lala’s bag was unclear, we do know that Birkin bags cost at least $10,000 depending on the material. So it seems Kim was feeling very generous…

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK