Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete's romantic dinner date at a London restaurant













Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson flew to the capital of the United Kingdom for a romantic date night, days before The Queen’s Jubilee celebration in London.

Kim Kardashian posted some serious PDA moments kissing her boyfriend Pete on social media ahead of the cosy date. Hours later, the two were spotted walking down the streets of London as they were heading out to have dinner at a popular British restaurant, River Café.

MORE: Pete Davidson so in sync with Kim Kardashian as he matches her bold look

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

On May 30, Kim and Pete were spotted in West London by the paparazzi. The couple were holding hands and matching bleached blonde hair with black outfits.

The 28-year-old comedian was seen to have bleached his hair a few days ago. The SNL star accompanied his girlfriend during her SKIMS photoshoot outside an office in Calabasas.

The couple was very receptive and happy to be in the capital. Kim was grinning from ear to ear as the lovebirds were headed to the car that took them to River Cafe’s Italian restaurant.

It’s not clear if the couple were in the British capital for business, vacation or to celebrate The Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dinner in London #KimAndPete pic.twitter.com/fxUYQc0Fyc — Natalie (@LoveKimAndPete) May 30, 2022

According to Daily RS, Kete was enjoying their cosy date at their table near the window. Once they had finished their dinner, the couple shyly jumped back into the car and the chauffeur had driven them back to their hotel.

MORE: Kim Kardashian fans spot signs of how North West is growing up so fast

London’s finest Italian restaurant has a Michelin star

River Café is a luxurious restaurant located in the Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham. River Café is a large venue with a chic and modern atmosphere and aesthetic dishes.

Earning its first Michelin star in 1998, the restaurant serves a variety of seasonal Italian cuisine and a selection of fine wines. Depending on the season, the restaurant offers four different menus, which are named Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter.

The menu starts with an Antipasti, the first plate, and the second plate, ending with a selection of desserts for a decent price for its location.

MORE: Will Pete Davidson be on The Kardashians? His friends are telling him no

Kim and Pete’s PDA

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson share a kiss in a new video. pic.twitter.com/qOh7vI7pWm — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 30, 2022

Months after confirming their relationship, they are no longer hiding it. Kim Kardashian shared some PDA moments with her beau Pete Davidson as the couple debuted their first Instagram kiss. Not with a picture, but an Instagram Stories video. The SKIMS founder was happily smiling after kissing her partner, who went on to kiss her again and hugged her.

The couple’s first kiss was during the time Kim Kardashian hosted the Saturday Night Live show. By that time, Kete wasn’t a thing. The reality TV star confessed to having felt the spark once she kissed him. The two were dressed in Disney’s Aladdin costume for a sketch around the Magic Carpet ride – so romantic.