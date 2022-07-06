Inside Travis Barker's recovery at home after 'fighting for life' in hospital













After being hospitalised with pancreatitis last week, Travis Barker is finally on the road to recovery.

The Blink-182 drummer underwent a endoscopy procedure, which led to complications on Monday the 27th of June.

Travis has been sharing updates on his recovery across his social media, and has let his fans know that he is okay, and appreciates the utmost support.

Reality Titbit have all the information you need on Travis’ recovery, how he is doing, and what he’s been up to since the ordeal.

Travis Barkers road to recovery

Travis was released from hospital on the 4th of July, so he spent the holiday with Kourtney and her children, Penelope and Reign.

Kourtney and Travis were photographed in an orange pick up truck with the kids, which they both shared to their Instagram stories. As Travis was driving the vehicle, it’s clear that his recovery is going well.

Not only this, but the 46-year-old has also been photographed heading to a recording studio in Calabasas on the 5th of July. If there’s one thing we know about Travis – he sure is committed to his music!

Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images

Travis opened up about his scare

Since his recovery, Travis has opened up to his fans about what really went down.

He wrote on his Instagram story:

“I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since.”

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in life threatening pancreatitis.”

The drummer added that he is “very grateful” for the treatment that’s allowed him to feel so much better.

Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images

Travis received love from The Kardashians and fans

Kourtney hasn’t been the only one lifting Travis’ spirits, as the American musician has also received support from her four sisters.

Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie sent Travis a beautiful vase of white flowers, in the shape of a heart to send their love. Travis shared a photo of the gift to his Instagram story to thank the girls.

He has also received love from social media users all over the world, who have taken to all platforms to send their prayers.

One Twitter user wrote: “Take your time to recover from this one Travis. Same happened to a dear friend of mine and its something you don’t play around with. Health first, work, play etc comes a distant second.”

Another added: “So happy to hear you are doing better enjoy your life with Kourtney and your kids and live your best life!!!”

Photo by Robino Salvatore/GC Images