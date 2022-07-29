











Instagram has responded to complaints surrounding their recent focus on videos, just a few days after Kylie Jenner moaned about the app’s redesign.

We know Kylie has influence – over 361 million people to be exact – but the 24-year-old apparently has indirect control of global companies too, namely Instagram.

On Monday (July 25, 2022), the reality star begged for the end of Instagram’s pushing of video content that she felt mirrored rival platform TikTok. Half-sister Kim also shared the same frustration.

After that, Instagram head Adam Mosseri coincidentally posted a video to address the issues. He claims the video was recorded before the Kardashian-Jenner protests.

The platform once provided image-only content between friends, but in the past decade, its algorithm updates and unexpected account recommendations have angered fans. With the rise of TikTok, it made perfect sense for Instagram to evolve alongside its competitor, but this time, it’s become too much for celebrity users.

Kylie and Kim want the OG Instagram back

In a meme reposted on their Instagram Stories, the reality stars begged for the return of Instagram’s good ol’ days. “Make Instagram Instagram Again (stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, everyone,” read the upload.

The photo was first created by photographer Tati Bruening, who has even created a Change.org petition titled “Make Instagram Instagram Again”. Over 230K users have signed up, but it’s only a fraction of the post’s total 2.2 million likes.

This isn’t the first time Kylie’s affected a platform. After admitting she never opens Snapchat anymore in 2018, the company’s shares plunged 6% after her tweet.

Haters can say what they want about her, but they can never deny her social media influence.

Instagram tackles recommendations, videos, and full-screen format

Mosseri assured fans that images will remain as Instagram’s main priority as it’s “part of our heritage”, however, user-uploaded content has increasingly shifted to video over time. As a result, it is necessary for the platform to “lean into the shift”. So, unfortunately, short reels are seemingly here to stay.

One of the platforms major changes has been recommendations, showing users content from accounts they don’t follow. The Instagram head highlighted the importance of the feature to benefit creators – particularly small brands – and thus, recommendations aren’t going anywhere either.

Mosseri admitted that the company are streamlining content suggestion to limit complaints.

Last but not least, if you’ve stumbled upon media presented in a full-screen format, do not fear. It’s a feature currently in testing before it’s fully rolled out. Mosseri is hoping that it is a “more fun and engaging experience”, so there’s no confirmation whether full-screen mode is definite.

