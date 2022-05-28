Khloé Kardashian isn't dating but says she's 'open' to finding love organically













Khloé Kardashian first rose to fame on E! Entertainment’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007. She was 22 years old when the reality series first started and appeared on KUWTK for all 20 seasons until 2021. Kardashian fans were heartbroken to hear that the show was coming to an end but, thankfully, the family returned in 2022 with a brand new show on Hulu.

Over the past 15 years, Kardashian fans have seen Khloé Kardashian go through lots of different things in her life. She got a DUI on KUWTK, she married and divorced, she’s now a mother and the reality star also had to endure many cheating scandals with her daughter’s father, Tristan Thompson. The 37-year-old has totally transformed her look over the years and she says she’s working on her confidence in 2022. So, is Khloé Kardashian dating anyone now? Let’s find out more…

Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

The reality star’s dating history explored

After dating for one month, Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom got married in 2009.

Khloé was 24 years old and Lamar, 30. The two were married from 2009 until 2016.

Khloé and Lamar spent seven years together but she actually filed for divorce in 2013 as per Elle, “The delayed divorce was due to Odom being put on life support after a near-fatal drug overdose“.

In 2016, Khloé met Tristan Thompson and the two welcomed a daughter, True, in April 2018. Tristan appeared on episodes of KUWTK, however, the two are no longer together. He and Khloé continue to co-parent in 2022.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE

Khloé Kardashian says she’s not dating anyone

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast on May 26th, 2022, Khloé said that she isn’t in the “headspace” for dating at the moment.

She said: “No, I’m not dating.“

When asked if she was open to the idea of dating she said that if she met someone organically, then “yeah“.

Khloe also added that she and Tristan “talk because of True” and they’re now “cordial“.

When Khloé starts dating, Kris will likely be spying on her

During her interview with Amanda from Not Skinny But Not Fat Podcast, Khloé said that she lives next door to her mother, Kris Jenner.

Khloé said that Kris asked her about a car that was leaving her driveway around 6 am which happened to be lost and actually headed for Kris’ house. Khloé said she was confused at her mom observing the cars going in and out of the drive and suggested she’ll probably be spying on her when she does start dating.

The 37-year-old also added that her celebrity crush when she was young was Leonardo Di Caprio, but, for now, it seems that she’s content with her life being single.

