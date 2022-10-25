









Kim Kardashian has been working in the entertainment industry for a long time and all the companies she has started have helped her increase her net worth, but is she a billionaire?

Recently, it was revealed that Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, no longer holds a billionaire status. While his net worth has suffered a hard hit, it is not the same case with his ex-wife.

Kim has been working on several things at a time and there is no doubt that all her hard work has been paying off.

Is Kim Kardashian a billionaire?

Yes, Kim is a billionaire with a net worth of $1.8 billion, as per Forbes. The beauty mogul rose to fame when her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired.

Since then, her career has taken a lot of twists and turns but Kim has managed to find her way. A major portion of her net worth comes from KKW Beauty, her cosmetics line that she rebranded as SKKN by Kim.

The reality star changed the packaging and logo and has been promoting the product on her website. The other source of her income is her shapewear line, Skims.

Not to forget, she has also ventured into other businesses such as Skky Partners Private Equity, Kimoji, and more.

A look at how it all started

Prior to making a name of her own, Kim used to work as Paris Hilton’s assistant. She had been photographed with her on a number of occasions.

She eventually got a big break of her own once people started seeing the real her when E! aired the reality show based on her family.

In no time, all the family members were able to gain a lot of followers online and have gone on to start several businesses of their own.

She has collaborated with big brands

With fame, Kim got the chance to collaborate with several brands such as FENDI, Balenciaga, Apple, and more.

Not to forget, Kim makes use of social media platforms for collaborations as well and over the years fans have gotten to see many new products.

