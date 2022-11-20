









The Kardashian sisters are no strangers to a takeover, Kim and Khloe took Miami, Khloe and Kourtney took the Hamptons and younger sister Kylie basically took over the internet with Kylie cosmetics. Now, Kim has taken over Westfield Century City with her SKKN pop-up store!

In fact, both Kim and Khloe are taking over Westfield Century City, Los Angeles, as Kim’s new skincare brand, SKKN by Kim has just launched its first pop-up store in the mall just in time for the holidays, while Khloe’s denim brand Good American recently announced a flagship store in the mall for early next year.

We take a look at Kim’s new brand SKKN by Kim and delve into the SKKN popup store.

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM

What is SKKN by Kim?

With the number of brands the Kardashians launch and the amount of drama going on in their series, it can be hard to keep on top of all their latest ventures.

Kim’s first beauty brand, KKW Beauty, shut down around a year ago, which wasn’t really a surprise for most fans, with many assuming she wanted to distance her previous married name from her brand. And alas, SKKN by Kim was born! But what exactly is SKKN?

SKKN by Kim is a “New Era” of Skincare. The website states:

“Introducing an innovative line of uncompromising skincare developed by Kim Kardashian. Through a visionary nine-product ritual, SKKN BY KIM delivers nourishment, renewal, and an indulgent at-home experience.”

The Twitter bio for the brand states it is “Efficacious. Clean. Vegan. Cruelty-free.” Kim openly shares her struggle with psoriasis which may be one of the reasons she started a skincare brand like this.

As well as skin care, the brand also sells home accessories.

The brand is obviously doing majorly well already with a popup in Westfield Century City! So let’s find out more about that…

Kim’s SKKN pop up

Kim’s SKKN pop-up store opened on November 16th, attended by Kim herself. But what exactly is in the pop-up? The Discover Los Angeles website states:

“Kim Kardashian’s SKKN BY KIM is excited to announce its first pop-up experience at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles. For the first time, the brand’s science-backed skincare and minimalist home accessories will be available for purchase in-store.

“The pop-up is located in the outdoor, lifestyle shopping center in Century City. Just in time for the holiday season, the pop-up will offer customers a luxurious in-person shopping experience with the entire SKKN BY KIM collection — from skincare to home decor.”

Kim shared the post on her socials adding: “…can’t wait to see you there!”

Open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 9 pm, the space will also open on Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm.

View Instagram Post

Good American opens first flagship store

Kim isn’t the only sister taking over Westfield Century City! Younger sister Khloe will open her first Good American flagship store in 2023.

One of the Kardashians’ fans took to Instagram Stories while attending Kim’s pop-up and said that both the ‘K Sisters’ were repping their brands at Westfield Century City. They said: “One sister… the other… Good American,” as they panned from Kim’s pop-up to a Good American billboard.

Good American is an inclusive clothing brand co-founded by Khloe. The website states:

At Good American, we’re always working to innovate, find solutions, and redefine fashion for the modern woman. It’s how we started, and we’re not stopping any time soon.

The Good American shop will stock the brand’s fully inclusive line of denim, ready-to-wear styles, swimwear, and shoes.

Could we be expecting a spin-off ‘Kim and Khloe take Westfield Century City’ to land on our screens sometime soon?

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK