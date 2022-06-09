











A piece of art by Jeff Koons, an artist predominantly recognised known for his balloon animal sculptures, will be auctioned off to raise money for Ukraine.

The sculpture will be offered at an evening sale at Christie’s in London on June 28th. Koons deemed the auctioning of his work to raise funds “a sincere privilege.”

Fans of the Kardashians may remember the famous, yet funny spat between Kris and daughter Khloé over the work of Koons. Let’s take a look…

Jeff Koons’ work auctioned for Ukraine

Victor and Olena Pinchuk are auctioning off Koons’ sculpture “Balloon Monkey (Magenta)” (2006-13) at Christie’s. Proceeds from the sale will go towards humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

According to a press release from Christie’s, the money will be used to help soldiers and civilians wounded by the war who urgently require prosthetics, medical treatment and rehabilitation.

Victor Pinchuk, who is worth $1.9 billion, according to Forbes, said: “Our gratitude and respect to our soldiers have no limits. They give their blood for us, the future of Ukraine, and the world. Every fellow Ukrainian civilian killed or wounded by Russian shelling, shooting, and systematic violence means a wound in our souls.”

“My life has been enriched by the people and culture of Ukraine”

In a statement issued through Christie’s, Koons said that “Art’s true value is to be of service to humanity and there could not be a higher calling at this moment than to support the Ukrainian people.”

He explained that his life has been “enriched by the people and culture of Ukraine” through his friendship with Victor and Olena Pinchuk.

“One of the reasons that I have always worked with balloons is that the membrane is a reference to our skin; it’s about both internal and external life. I have been very saddened by the human and cultural impact of the war and destruction that I have witnessed in Ukraine.”

Koons continued on to say that this sculpture symbolises hope, affirmation, and transcendence.

“I can only hope that the donation of my artwork by Victor and Olena Pinchuk can help draw attention to the need for aid and support for the people of this country, now more than ever,” he said.

Kris Jenner argues with Khloé over Koons

In a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kris and Khloé found themselves in an argument over Kris’ Jeff Koons sculptures. It began with Khloé asking her mom what the “gold things” on her bookshelf were.

Kris replies: “Those are Jeff Koons.”

Khloé then tells her that she doesn’t know “what a Jeff Koons is” and Kris explains he is famous for his “balloon dog,” and tells her daughter she needs to go to an art class.

Things get heated when Khloé hits back: “Just because I’m not as knowledgeable as you, you shouldn’t turn your nose up. You should be like, ‘Well, Khloé, Jeff Koons is…’ instead of making me feel less than and uneducated.”