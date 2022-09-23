Jordyn Woods' life now after kiss scandal saw her dropped by the Kardashians











September 23 marks Jordyn Woods’ birthday but what has the model been up to since her friendship with Kardashian-Jenners was broken off?

Jordyn was once BFFs with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, specifically Kylie, with mutual friends such as Jaden Smith. That was cut short after reports circulated in February 2019 that Tristan had hooked up with Jordyn during his house party, which she later clarified was only a kiss.

The entire family was shocked to hear the news, particularly Kylie, who considered her best friend as “loyal and respectful.” The former besties worked on a Kylie Cosmetics collection and even lived with each other, but Kylie is now mostly seen hanging with Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou instead.

Although she’s no longer as close to the famous family, Jordyn has continued to expand her career, having entered the wellness industry with her own app, and fashion collaborations with Pretty Little Thing.

Jordyn Woods clarifies she never slept with Tristan Thompson

The then-21-year-old found herself in headlines after wild stories claimed she had slept with the NBA player, prompting floods of hate. She finally addressed the situation on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk, admitting that she was drunk but “never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him,” as the internet believed.

“It’s just, we’re all together, we’re in a group. Never once did we leave a public area, go to a bedroom, go to a bathroom. We’re all in plain sight.”

As she was leaving the house party, however, Tristan allegedly kissed her, noting that there was “no tongue kiss, no making out.”

Adamantly denying hooking up with the athlete, Jordyn asserted there was “never a thought, never a consideration, never happened, and never will I.”

Khloe accused the model of lying as the interview aired, tweeting: “Why are you lying?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

By May, Jordyn had moved out of Kylie’s sprawling mansion and began renting a home in Los Angeles.

Jordyn is living her best life in her latest relationship and business deals

Forget the drama, the now-25-year-old has been in a happy relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony since 2020. The couple had been friends for years before things became romantic – even Jordyn didn’t see it coming, admitting that she previously only saw Karl-Anthony as a brother.

“It just so happened, Covid came and kind of brought its challenges,” he explained on Jordyn’s Instagram show Regular-ish! “And it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter.”

As for her career, Jordyn has proved she’s a celebrity in her own right with a fashion collection with Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo. Other partnerships include the likes of Playboy, and she can call herself an entrepreneur with the 2021 launch of her fitness and wellbeing app, FRSTPLACE.

Fans saw another side of her thanks to her appearance as Kangeroo on The Masked Singer 2020. Jaws dropped when the talented singer with no professional training turned out to be Jordyn Woods, except judge Jenny McCarthy, who correctly guessed her identity.

The influencer hinted that an album was on the horizon, but so far, she has yet to release any music.

