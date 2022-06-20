Kanye and Scott Disick's exes Runaway together to touch tongues













Kanye West and Scott Disick’s former beaus have been spotted touching tongues and licking lollipops at a party. In the alarming Runaway pictures, the duo are giving leeway to the post-effects of a Kardashian-linked relationship.

Julia Fox’s relationship with Ye hit mainstream headlines instantly until their sudden break-up, while Scott’s relationship fallout from model Amelia Hamlin came after less than a year of dating each other.

More recently, the two models, who were both romantically dating men who have kids with the Kardashians, have shown their rebellious streak and are instead focusing on each other’s tongues.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Julia Fox and Amelia Hamlin

Julia and Amelia were spotted licking lollipops while sporting a no-eyebrow look. Scott Disick’s ex beau shared a series of photos to her Instagram page on June 19th, where she was also seen dancing in a swanky limousine.

Heather Sage Blair was present with the models, who was recently seen kissing model Kaia Jordan Gerber. Other photos included a photo of Amelia’s skirt from behind, and her touching tongues (a lollipop in-between) with Julia.

Julia Fox shared one of the photos to her Instagram story, and commented on Amelia’s post with the duo dancing emoji. The wild night out comes shortly after their shared experience of break-ups from Kardashian-linked men.

Kanye’s past with model Julia

They became perhaps the most-talked about couple at the beginning of the year, whether for their paired double denim look or just, you know, casually lying on top of each other in a dressing room.

Less than a week after Ye and Julia Fox were first spotted together in January, it was confirmed that the duo were dating. There was no secret about it, as she recounted their first seven days together in a blog for Interview magazine.

By February, some proposal rumors were floating about heavily, until it was revealed that they had split a month later. The two are thought to still be good friends and collaborators but are no longer together romantically.

kanye and julia fox were my joseph and mary — annie (@frequentpuker) June 18, 2022

Amelia dumped Scott in 2021

Amelia broke up with Scott after less than a year of dating. They went their separate ways in September 2021 after first being linked in November 2020. Her mother Lisa Rinna revealed Scott’s “DM exchange” to Kourt’s ex “wasn’t helpful”.

Scott had previously messaged Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima. The DMs in question saw Scott sending Younes a photo Kourtney had posted with her now-fiancé, Travis Barker.

In the screenshot, Scott says: “Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Amelia, 20, and Scott, 39, often came under fire for their age gap, before the couple called it quits.

Amelia Hamlin was making fun of her older sister for possibly wanting to date 35 year olds on RHOBH, then years later Amelia dates Scott Disick LMAO — gaea (@gaea_ft) May 21, 2022

