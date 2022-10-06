









Kim Kardashian was dragged by ex-husband Kanye West and her sister Kendall Jenner over her orange jumpsuit look, a recent episode of the reality show revealed. The pair both agreed her jumpsuit wasn’t the reality star’s best fit for the week.

Kim and her team put together several looks only consisting of Prada for her trip to Milan earlier this year. The SKIMS founder said that since she doesn’t have a model figure, she opted for some of the men’s looks. Racks of designer clothes from Prada were sent over for her to wear, as she was invited as their special guest.

However, a certain jumpsuit didn’t please the eyes of some Kim Kardashian critics, and that included her ex-husband. Kanye is the king of transparency, and Kendall seemed to have the same opinion on an outfit Kim had worn on her trip to Milan.

It seems they weren’t Prada of her…

Kendall jokes about Kim’s jumpsuit looking like a ‘diaper’

The Kardashians — “We’re Built For This” – Episode 203 — While Kris awaits surgery, she enlists Martha Stewart to cheer up Khloé. Kim faces backlash from a Variety interview and Kendall dabbles in real estate. Kim, shown. (Courtesy of Hulu)

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, we see the reality star respond to receiving texts from her ex-partner Kanye (Ye).

After having dinner in the Italian city, Kim headed off to Kendall’s hotel room to deliver the “authentic pasta” that she had been craving since the sisters took off from Calabasas.

While the two were conversing about the “exciting day” ahead, the mogul told the supermodel she would be sitting in the front row “wearing that grey and green outfit” – and Kendall approved it.

However, the 26-year-old had a different opinion on the outfit that she wore earlier in the day. The model said: “It kind of looks like you have a diaper on” as she gave her a look.

Kim claps back after Kanye’s rude text messages

Screenshot from The Kardashians season 2 episode 3 courtesy of Hulu/Disney+

Later in the episode, Kim receives a text from her ex-husband Kanye, who was with their four children as their mother was abroad.

While the reality star was getting ready in Milan, Kim shared texts from the rapper.

She told her team: “Look at what Kanye texted me. ‘No white glasses, make security wear black gloves,'” referring to the outfit she had worn the previous night.

He then went on to tell her he would rather “go to jail” than wear the orange jumpsuit she had on.

“While we’re here in Milan, Kanye has the kids at home and he can’t help himself. We can laugh about things we like or don’t like,” Kim later brushed off the comments in the confessional.

“No matter how crazy things are something, we’re always gonna be a family.”

Nonetheless, the SKKN founder had some words for the rapper – but they were all jokes.

She said: “I’ll text him and be like, ‘You know you have been wearing those boots for a long time, so when you’re ready to change your outfit, let me know, and then you can have advice on mine.”

Fans react to Kim wearing a ‘diaper’

Kim and Kendall might be an underrated duo, but their closeness had led to the family being all about honesty.

Kardashian fans took to Twitter to react to Kendall’s point of view on her sister’s outfit. They couldn’t get over the fact that she had compared Prada’s high-shine baggy boiler suit with a diaper.

Now the fans can’t unsee it.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Kanye West’s representatives for comment.

