









Saying goodbye to summer, Kim Kardashian has rocked the new Balenciaga winter collection in a series of photos that accentuate her curves and platinum hair. However, some compared the dress to an ‘old curtain’ before Kim’s fans defended her beauty.

Earlier this year, Kim Kardashian was joined by the likes of Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert as the latest ambassadors for Balenciaga. This came after a month before Kim and her former husband Kanye West officially divorced. It was a big step for the beauty mogul at the time.

Months later, she made her catwalk debut at Paris Couture Fashion Week alongside Dua Lipa and former Selling Sunset star, Christine Quinn.

Since then, the 41-year-old celebrity has posted photos dripping in Balenciaga. However, her latest Instagram post featuring the new campaign has sparked mixed feelings among Kardashian critics and fans.

Kim rocks new Balenciaga dress

View Instagram Post

Starting September with a bang, The Kardashian star updated her Instagram account with two different posts.

In black shades and her platinum hair blending in with her snowy landscape, she was wearing a yellow floral cycling draped dress and the iconic Balenciaga bag.

Racking up half a million likes in its first few hours, Kim simply captioned: “Winter 22 @balenciaga,” adding a snowflake emoji.

And let us not forget the iconic Balenciaga boots (pant boots).

Kardashian critics compare it to ‘old curtains’

The Kardashians — “This is a Life or Death Situation” – Episode 106 — Kim awaits her bar exam results as she fights to save the life of a man on death row. Kourtney and Travis continue blending their families while Kendall is caught in the middle with Scott. Kim, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Again, her photos have caught the attention of the internet. Although many praised her for her figure and how good she looked in the photos, others criticized her dress. Internet users claimed it was not flattering enough and how it didn’t seem like the luxurious brand Balenciaga.

A Kardashian critic tweeted: “This is not it Kim, you look so short and the pattern of your dress is a no for me.”

Another one followed: “You look like a grandma in this.”

A third user added: “Eh the pattern looks like old curtains to me.”

Nevertheless, other fans quickly rush to compliment the reality star with heart-eye emojis and lots of hearts.

One fan simply commented: “Ate.”

A second one wrote: “Balenciaga queen.”

Another fan pointed out: “It’s giving met gala 2013.”

Instagram followers also flooded the star with compliments on the post, seeming to shut down any criticism that may have peaked through.

Kim declares herself as ‘Balenci Barbie’

View Instagram Post

Balenciaga and Kim have a long history together. Don’t forget that Kim has a separate vault where she keeps all the pieces she’s worn during her years from the spotlight. Earlier this week, the socialite referred to herself as Balenciaga’s Barbie in a doll-inspired look.

Sharing a video while posing in a dressing room with her 329 million Instagram followers, she captioned: “Balenci Barbie.”

The comments section was full of messages from fans who agreed with the statement. This included younger sister Kylie Jenner and close friends Vanessa Bryant and Malika Haqq.

Even though she didn’t wear a duct tape dress that had Balenciaga written all over it this time, it’s clear Kim was meant to become their muse at some point.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK