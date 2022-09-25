Kardashian fans beg Michele Morrone to 'kidnap Khloé' after cozy photo in Milan











Khloé Kardashian appeared cozy with 365 star Michele Morrone in a fun photo during Milan Fashion Week, as fans beg him to ‘kidnap’ the reality star just like his movies.

The Kardashians and 365 is now a crossover that fans didn’t know they needed, apparently.

The two were seated in the front row for Khloé’s sister’s designer debut with D&G titled “Ciao, Kim”. The runway show saw Kim choose her favorite iconic looks of the brand over the past few decades after becoming the new brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana.

Khloé Kardashian and Michele Morrone pose in Milan

Over the weekend, Khloé traveled from Calabasas to Milan to support older sister Kim for Fashion Week.

Amongst its many popular faces, the star of Netflix’s erotic 365 Days trilogy appeared at the show. He even sat in the front row next to the reality star. During the runway event, the two seemed to get along and chat, as the now mom-of-two was also positioned next to niece North West.

The 38-year-old wore a black bodysuit with sparkly embellishments and a matching bag. The Netflix star, on the other hand, kept it casual with an unbuttoned orange shirt and black trousers.

Both attended the after-party, and a video spotted them hugging, again, as they saw each other hours later. The two both opted to dress in white for the occasion.

Kardashian fans ship Khloé and Michele Morrone together

The Italian actor posted a picture with the Good American founder backstage as he wrapped his arm around her waist while holding a glass of wine.

This led to fans having a frenzy online over their interaction – many wishing the two were dating. Fans even joked about Michele kidnapping the reality star for an entire year, following the plot of his racy movies.

A six-second viral video of the two stars having a conversation has also gone viral on TikTok.

With almost four million views, the caption reads, “Massimo please kidnap Khloé and make her fall in love with you in 365 days…”

Fans listed the Italian hulk on the top list of candidates for her new beau. However, it’s up to Khloé on who that would be.

One user commented: “I’m still shocked at this duo like this so unexpected but I’m here for it.”

A fan said: “This would be such an upgrade for her.”

Another wrote: “Lmao look at North unbothered.”

A fourth one joked: “Khloé wants to make her own 365 days now.”

Finding love again?

Ever since the breakup with Tristan Thompson, the 38-year-old has kept her love life out of the public eye. It came as Kim joined her in the group of ‘single ladies’ following her split with Pete Davidson.

As of today, the beauty mogul isn’t dating anyone, but there were unconfirmed reports of links with a private equity investor earlier this year.

Khloé and Tristan welcomed their second child together in August via surrogate, which she described to be a “different experience” during a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Tristan and Khloé were first linked together in 2016, following her split from Lamar Odom. After six years on-and-off, the two broke up in December 2021 following the news he had had a baby with another woman. Tristan later publicly apologized to the reality star on social media.

Reality Titbit has reached out to Khloé Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

