











Kendall Jenner has been hailed as the ultimate ‘flower girl’ by her loyal fans after posing in a cute floral photo shoot.

The model shared a series of photos dressed in silky pin-stripped pajamas and her hair half-up half-down surrounded by roses.

It was part of a collection by Moon, which offer skincare and cosmetics, and Kendall used a hashtag for brand partner.

The reality Star is seen laying on her bed with a gorgeous pink rose as she smiles for the camera in another shot. But fans can’t get enough of her flower power.

Kendall’s our ultimate ‘flower girl’

The brand Moon themselves commented on the post: “Our flower girl,” with a cute flower emoji and black heart.

Olivia Pierson penned: “Oooo she’s pretty,” and Justine Skye added: “Oooo nice”.

But one fan complimented the Hulu star by saying: “You are so beautiful.” This was followed by a heart-eye emoji and a black heart.

After followers showered Kendall with compliments such as ‘gorgeous’ and ‘stunning’, the post was liked almost 3.8 million times in just two days.

Kendall’s adorable rodeo tattoo

It comes after the 818 Tequila brand owner showed off her new adorable tattoo.

Kendall donned a small cowgirl boot on her foot near her ankle. She received the ink after enjoying herself at a rodeo earlier this week.

She showed fans she ‘loved’ cowboys by wearing a cute tank top. It read “j’adore cowboys’ when she was on the trip.

It was after Kendall Jenner also appeared to shut down break up rumours between herself and Devin Brooker. The Vogue star shared a photo of her cozying up with her partner on a chair, in what seems to be a porch.

Over recent months, rumours swirled she had broken up with the NBA star but the recent picture proved that wrong.

