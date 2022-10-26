Kardashian fans say Khloé is the favorite after Kris mocks billionaire daughters











Kardashian fans were left in stitches after Kris Jenner made a cheeky dig at two of her most successful daughters, Kim and Kylie, leaving fans claiming that Khloé is actually her favorite child.

With five successful daughters, it seems there’s always a struggle to earn the spot as her favorite child, and the matriarch has left fans wondering for years who she would choose.

Fans are now convinced that her favorite child is Khloé after Kris pulled a little joke on her daughters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Kris’ cheeky shade on Kim and Kylie

On October 25, Kris took to her personal Instagram account to post a picture of herself laughing whilst billionaires Kim and Kylie had a conversation during the SKKN founder’s 42nd birthday.

Both wearing black outfits, the duo seemed to be opening a birthday present. Behind the moguls, the 66-year-old momager shone bright like a diamond in her sparking dress and shiny earrings.

In a message to her 50.5 million followers, Kris joked: “When they both think they’re the favorite…”

Kim commented with two skull and crossbones emojis, and her sister Khloé reacted with coffin emojis. On the other hand, Kylie hasn’t added any reaction so far.

Kardashian fans say Khloé is ‘actually the favorite’

Kris had four children with her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian – Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert. Later on, she welcomed her two other daughters, Kendall and Kylie, with Caitlyn Jenner.

Kris has been asked numerous times who out of her six children is her favorite. And with all of them thriving with their multiple businesses, Kris is surely a proud momma.

Earlier this year, Kris revealed during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her favorite child “depends on the day”. Through various television appearances, the reality star said it was Kim and then Kylie.

However, as fans laughed at Kris’ ultimate shade, fans are now convinced that Khloé is her favorite daughter.

A fan commented: “It’s Khloé just say it.”

“I feel like its @khloekardashian these days,” a second fan wrote.

A third one penned: “You laugh because @khloekardashian is your actual favorite.”

One wrote: “And it’s rob. She’s using both to give rob a better life.”

Put into a lie detector test

Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Last September, Kris and Kylie were guests at The Late Late Show with James Corden. The British host invited them to participate in a lie detector.

In turn, they both asked each other questions. Taking advantage and clearing the doubts of millions of viewers, the 25-year-old asked her mother if she was the favorite child.

Answering the million-dollar question, Kris responded quickly and simply said, “yes”. Building up the tension, the monitor confirmed her answer.

Jokingly Kris replied: “I can’t go home,” while Kylie threw back her hair and said, “already knew the answer.”

