Kardashian fans 'shook' over theory 'exes and previous boyfriends are linked'











When it comes to keeping up with the Kardashians, there's a lot to take in. A viral TikTok explains the alleged links between past and present Kardashian-Jenner partners. It isn't just about Kylie Jenner's ex Tyga sharing a child with his brother, Rob Kardashian's ex Blac Chyna. Let's dive in…

The past 12 months has been a whirlwind for the most famous family on the planet. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reportedly split, Khloé and Tristan Thompson welcome a second baby, and Kourtney and Travis Barker have three weddings.

Despite the incredible wave of news around the family clan, there are more things fans might not be aware of. The connection between the Kardashian-Jenner exes goes much deeper – apparently.

A viral TikTok claims how Kardashian exes are linked

During its 10 years on television, Keeping Up With The Kardashians (and now Hulu’s The Kardashians) has openly shown the day-to-day life of the family. That includes their successful and failed relationships.

TikTok user @sugeneshin_ took to the app to explain the alleged connections between people who have dated a Kardashian or a Jenner.

The video begins with Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West. The rapper once dated model Amber Rose, who also reportedly dated Khloé’s ex-boyfriend James Harden. But wait, there’s more.

Khloé dated the father of her two children, Tristan Thompson. The NBA player was caught kissing sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods. But model Jordyn was also linked with Kendall Jenner’s current boyfriend, the NBA star Devin Booker. However, rumors of Jordyn and Devin’s romance were never confirmed by each of them, writes The Sun.

As everyone knows, Kylie had a relationship with rapper Tyga. He also had a relationship and a son with Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. Kourtney hasn’t dated anyone that had a past with the Kardashians, but her husband Travis Barker admitted in the past to having a crush on Kim.

Fans say, ‘this is too much to handle’

As one of the most famous families in Hollywood, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been through many fairy tales and sad endings in their love lives.

Naturally, fans have been trying to process the information. Many have expressed their confusion and how their relationships are in the “same circle”. Other fans pointed out other connections with past relationships and close friendships within the family.

A fan commented: “My brain is not braining.”

A second one was penned: “It’s Hollywood they all swing in the same circles it’s like a high school nightmare.”

Another fan said: “I’m shook rn.”

Another user joked: “Love how Pete just has no weird connections and they just living their best lives lol.”

A fan followed: “Pete dated Ariana Grande. Kris Jenner appeared in her Thank You, Next video.”

Kim and Pete are the latest ‘Kardashian’ couple to break up

After 10 months together and a pending appearance on The Kardashians, Pete and Kim reportedly called it quits just months after making it “Instagram official” and a few tattoos inspired by the reality star in between.

The spark between the celebrities began on Saturday Night Live last fall. Kim was invited to host the program as the first-ever Kardashian to do so. Sharing a sketch with Pete, they kissed, dressed up as Aladdin and Jasmine. Afterwards, the two became inseparable. The couple made their relationship public earlier this year. Pete kept himself distant from appearing in Kim’s reality TV show for season one.

Rumors of Kim and Pete’s breakup emerged last month, and neither have responded publicly to the reports.

Even though fans heard his voice during the last few episodes of the first season, the comedian is supposed to make his debut in the second. The show will premiere on September 22, 2022.

As per multiple media reports, sources claim “they did break up amicably due to distance and schedules”. Entertainment Tonight also alleged the 41-year-old wasn’t ready to settle down for a serious relationship following her divorce from Kanye.

