











When the Kardashians conclude their reality show, the 11 children will be the ones to carry on the legacy, so let’s get to know them.

We’ve kept up with the family since 2007 and you wouldn’t believe the relief when we heard that Hulu would host the new series. The day at the Kardashian clan officially stops all the cameras into their luxurious lives will be the day that we shed some tears.

However, with each Kardashian sister starting their own families, they’ve basically handed the torch to their offspring to continue their reality TV legacy. So, let’s get to know them and decide which kid will have the best spin-off.

NEW: Fans make a Kardash at Kris comparing ‘normal’ car wash to Disneyland

Meet the Kardashian-Jenner kids

Dream Kardashian

If we’re getting nitty-gritty with the details, Dream – Rob’s daughter – is the only child that can claim the Kardashian spin-off.

Born Dream Renée Kardashian on 10 November 2016, the five-year-old is often seen hanging out with her BFF cousin, True. Since her parents are separated, we probably won’t be seeing much of Rob and Blac Chyna together.

It’s unknown whether they’re on good terms, but the model unsuccessfully sued his family in April 2022, accusing them of defamation and “intentional interference” with her Rob & Chyna contract with E! Entertainment reports US Weekly – the show was cancelled after one season.

Plus, Rob uploaded explicit images of his ex-fiancée on Instagram when they split up in 2017.

While Dream is adorable, we’re not sure if her spin-off would be ideal since her parents’ romance ended on a bad note, and Rob has stayed out of the spotlight for several years now.

True Thompson

Thanks to Khloe, True always has one of the best birthday parties hands-down, so we would love to see her sweet 16 bash – that’ll be in 12 years though; she was born in April 2018.

Also, her mother is the funniest Kardashian sister, so we’d love to see her make a cameo. Tristan has three kids with three different women, so if True had a spin-off, we’d get to see the dynamics with her two half-siblings.

Stormi Webster

Stormi already has legions of fans thanks to her appearance on Kylie’s YouTube videos several times. She’s already proved that she can bake, so we’re looking forward to her own cooking show.

Don’t forget about her brother, formerly known as Wolf. Hopefully, by the time Stormi gets her show, we’ll know his new name.

The four-year is also a fashionista with her red carpet looks:

Stormi is already queen of the red carpet at 18 months. Is it bad that I'm jealous of a baby? pic.twitter.com/U7vz4qBJCx — Sarah (@sarahtalksmedia) August 28, 2019

Look at those kicks!

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New School

Stormi wore a one-shoulder Rick Owens dress to the Billboard Awards 2022:

Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Kim and Kanye’s children

Keeping up with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm is a spin-off we’d tune into because the more, the merrier.

North will be turning nine years old next month (born 13 June 2013), so it won’t be long until she can lead a show. Her first on-stage performance at the Yeezy’s season 8 fashion show went viral, so her spin-off could document her journey in the music industry.

“What are those? These are clothes.” – North West

With Kim and Kanye as your parents, that’s already good quality content because Ye is able to pull off the most outrageous activities. In the latest Kardashian episode, the rapper took the kids to school in a fire truck.

Saint, Chicago, and Psalm are only ages seven, four, and three respectively, so we don’t know what’s on the horizon for them yet.

Kourtney and Scott’s kids

Over the nine-year on-off relationship, Kourtney and Scott became parents to Mason, Penelope and Reign.

First of all, Scott has given some of the most iconic Kardashian moments ever, so we demand he appear in a spin-off.

We can already see Mason getting his own show since the 12-year-old grew a fanbase during his brief stint on social media. He created an Instagram profile in March 2020 and accidentally revealed that Kylie and Travis weren’t back together.

The family were clearly unimpressed that he spilt the tea since the account was deleted hours after, but that didn’t stop him from social media stardom.

Mason subsequently hopped onto TikTok to livestream, complaining that he got deleted because he was “too young”.

“I would have had 2.7 mil [followers] by now if I’d kept it up,” he claimed.

