Kardashians celebrate 'best friend and hero' grandma MJ's birthday













The Kardashian clan has taken to their socials to each lovingly wish the matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner’s mom MJ Campbell, a happy birthday.

The true Kardashian matriarch turned 88 today, and the Kardashian-Jenner crew has shared adorable photos and words on Instagram to mark the occasion. Her daughter, Kris, told her 50 million followers that her “beautiful mommy” is her “best friend, my heart and my hero!” Cute!

View Instagram Post

An honored guest

The eldest Kardashian daughter took to Instagram to share the love too, revealing that her grandma was one of only two guests at her and Travis Barker’s legal wedding.

View Instagram Post

Choosing her grandmother over her mum and sisters? Their relationship really must be special. The comments were met by plenty of well-wishers, with some fans highlighting just how “precious” MJ is.

Short and sweet

Kim shared a recent selfie and some stunning throwbacks of her and her grandma, with the caption: “Happy 88th Birthday to the Queen MJ! I love you so much grandma and so so so lucky to have you to up to look up to”.

View Instagram Post

Looking bare-faced and beautiful, Kim’s love for her grandma doesn’t need lots of words as she shares treasured memories with her 326 million followers.

Kendall and Kylie

Whilst Kendall shared a cute pic on her Insta stories wishing her grandmother a happy birthday, the youngest Kardashian Jenner hasn’t shared anything yet.

Yesterday, Kylie took to her Instagram stories to share her dislike of the way Instagram is going, which Kourtney shared later on. The post has been shared by thousands of Instagram users, disliking how the platform is evolving into TikTok vol 2.

View Instagram Post

Kylie’s dislike of Snapchat

You may remember that back in 2018, Kylie tweeted about how she doesn’t use Snapchat anymore.

This was after the quick-pic platform had recently released a much-hated redesign. So hated a change.org campaign to revert it got 1.2 million supporters. Though Snapchat was already on a downfall, it got pushed even quicker by Kylie’s public disdain. Within 24 hours it lost over $1 billion USD in market value – ouch.

Fans now think that Instagram being kicked by the Kardashian boot might mean its demise. It’s not like Snapchat has been the same since has it?

Will Kylie’s criticism make Instagram listen to the people, or will it still be driven by algorithms?

Either way, the famous family are still all over the platform! Pioneering the revolution by using Instagram for what it’s best for: sharing cute memories with loved ones for the world to see!