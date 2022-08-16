Kardashian's DASH stores - Rise and fall of clothing brand that brought TV drama













Kourtney and Kim Take Miami became the first spin-off show of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. As today marks its 13th anniversary since its premiere, Reality Titbit takes a trip back down memory lane.

Seeing the success of KUWTK, the family decided to host a new show more than a decade ago. It was primarily focusing on the three older sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe, instead of the whole family.

The series originally followed Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, as the two moved to Miami to open a second store of their brand DASH. In its next season, Kim replaced Khloé due to other work commitments.

The series became the first Kardashian-related spin off show, following the birth of Kourtney’s eldest son, Mason Disick, and daughter Penelope Disick with former partner, Scott Disick.

The Kardashian DASH world in Miami

Photo by Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic

The clothing and accessories boutique was founded in 2006 by the three eldest sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé had a total of three stores in different locations in the United States. The stores we located in West Hollywood (originally Calabasas), Miami Beach, and Manhattan.

Originally following Kourtney and Khloé for the first two seasons, Kim replaced her younger sister. The 38-year-old actor was no longer able to continue filming the series due to other work commitments.

It was the third and final season in which the two took over Miami. While overseeing her newly opened store, she not only showed the Kardashian businesswoman side but also included plenty of drama and laughable scenes.

After 11 years in operation, the Kardashians announced the closure of all the stores. Nonetheless, it was the beginning of a new era for the sisters and their successful business ventures.

Kim and Kourtney row over childcare issues

Kourtney gave birth to her children Mason and Penelope during the second and third seasons of the spin-off. At the time of the series, Kourtney was in a relationship with Scott Disick. The two split for good in 2015, and share three children.

In a clip during an episode, Kim became annoyed after Kourtney didn’t show up for an Australian radio and Cosmopolitan interview. Her reason was that she had to look after her kids, leading to Khloé replacing her spot.

As the two began to argue, the socialite fired back: “Yeah, but you’re supposed to work also. You took two months off for the baby – are you going to wait till she’s like 20 before you get back to work? Khloe and I can’t keep on working for you and splitting it!”

As the only sister to have started her own family, Kim did not take very well Kourtney’s maternity leave. The two sisters were in the middle of the opening of their new store, as well as begin to get used to having most of their lives exposed to the cameras.

Running successful businesses

Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Although DASH stayed in business during the launch of Kim’s KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance and Khloé’s Good American brand, the success of both brands outpaced DASH’s earnings. In 2019, Kourtney introduced her Poosh website.

As reported by Style, Kim tops the two highest spots for most successful businesses in the family. Despite the mogul’s KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance no longer being in operation, her brand SKIMS faces a whopping value of $3.2 billion. It’s followed by the defuncted and now replaced brand SKKN by KIM is also at the billion mark.

Khloé and Kourtney’s businesses stand on the same value. Both are said to be worth $12 million to $15 million, respectively.