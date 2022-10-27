









Kris Jenner might be able to handle her five successful daughters and their crazy schedules, but technology isn’t her forte, especially with Siri and Alexa.

This week’s episode of The Kardashians, titled You Have No Idea How Iconic This Is, delivered plenty of big reveals and plenty of laughs.

The family gave an insight into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas wedding, Kris’ recovery after her hip replacement surgery, and Kim Kardashian’s iconic photoshoot with Victoria’s Secret supermodels.

In one scene, momager Kris was seen launching into a sweary rant at her phone after Siri failed to spell the word ‘zhuzh’ or ‘zhoosh’ as it can also be spelled – and fans couldn’t stop laughing.

Khloé loves to do ‘everything together’ with her mother Kris

Khloé and Kris, who are next-door neighbors, were getting ready for the red carpet for the premiere of the first season of The Kardashians, when Kris got curious about how to spell a word.

“How do you spell ‘zhuzh’? Like when you ‘zhuzh’ something,” Kris asked to which Khloé simply said, “I don’t know. Is that a real word?”

Throughout the scenes and the confessional, Khloé said: “I absolutely love living next door to my mom. We do everything together. We even glam together.”

“There’s just sometimes it’s just a lot. I love being with her, it’s just never-ending. It’s just forever. We’re going to be with each other and I love it. I love us,” the 38-year-old mogul said in a sarcastic tone.

Khloé’s hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons then jumps into the conversation and jokes: “This isn’t an actual word. First of all, you learn in school. Zhuzh. Maybe in gay school.”

A hilarious encounter with Siri

After neither Khloé nor her stylist could help, Kris decided to ask her phone’s assistant, Siri – and things didn’t go well.

“Hey, Siri. How do you spell ‘zhuzh’? Zhuzh. Zhuzh. Siri!,” Kris yells.

After trying several times without success, the 66-year-old shares her frustration on the confessional: “You know what. Siri listens to me just about as well as my kids do sometimes. And don’t even get me started on Alexa.”

“Listen you little a******,” Kris tells to her phone.

Naturally, fans tweeted about Kris’ little rant with Siri and many couldn’t have agreed more with the reality star.

