Kardashians have worked hard to stay in touch with their Armenian roots

If you follow the Kardashians, one of the many things you’ll know about them is that they’re Armenian.

From their trips to Armenia to their discussions of Armenian culture on their show, Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloe, 37, and Rob, 35, certainly stay connected to their heritage.

The Kardashians are half Armenian

Whilst their mother Kris Jenner is reportedly of English, Irish, Dutch, German, and Scottish descent, the Kardashian siblings get their Armenian blood from their late father Robert Kardashian Sr.

Speaking about her heritage, Kim said: “My Armenian heritage means a lot to me and I’ve been brought up to be incredibly proud of my family’s background and culture.”

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 41 year old and her children have also been baptised in Armenia.

Posting pictures of her and North in 2019, the mother of four wrote: “Thank you Armenia for such a memorable trip.

“So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral which is sometimes referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

“This church was built in 303 AD.”

The Kardashians have all visited Armenia

Opening up about her time in Armenia, Kourtney wrote on her lifestyle brand Poosh: “A big part of this trip was visiting the Etchmiadzin Cathedral, and getting our kids baptized there.

“It’s not only the first-ever church in Armenia, but is thought to be the first-ever cathedral in the world because Armenia was the first nation to adopt Christianity.

“It was such a powerful feeling being there. The story behind it is that St. Gregory The Illuminator received a message from God to build the first cathedral in that very spot, and so it’s remained ever since.”

She added: “It has such a solid framework that they’ve only recently begun restructuring it, which is so cool and crazy to me. Having the kids baptized there made us feel reverent and humble, and like the right way to help our kids honor their roots.”

Back in 2015, Khloe and Kim also embarked on a trip to Armenia and visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

Writing under her 2015 post, Khloe said: “Today marks the 102-year anniversary of the Armenian genocide. In 1915, the Ottoman Empire committed mass extermination of 1.5 million Western Armenians.

“I am proud to be an Armenian!!!”