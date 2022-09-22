









Don’t mess with the Kardashians. Kendall and Kylie Jenner defended their older sister Khloé when the family gathered to discuss her new baby involving former partner, Tristan Thompson, on the new season of their reality show.

The Kardashians are back, and there was a lot to keep up with.

The first episode was primarily focused on Khloé Kardashian welcoming her baby boy, who she shares with Tristan. The pair broke up at the end of 2021 after he was involved in a paternity scandal. In January, the NBA player publicly apologized to the reality star over the situation.

The second season of The Kardashians is coming in strong already. One thing for sure is that the Kardashian-Jenner sisterhood will support one another during tough times.

The Kardashians have family meeting over Khloé and Tristan’s baby

Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

Kim, Kris, Kendall, and Kylie met without Khloé to discuss the situation and to try to find a way to cheer her up. Wanting to “rally around her and just be supportive”, the sisters shared their disappointment with the NBA player for causing heartbreak whilst a second baby was on the way.

Angry at the situation, Kendall and Kylie shared their thoughts on how it played out. Kendall claimed she “didn’t like the fact that Tristan knew this was happening”, implying Tristan was aware he potentially knew he may be expecting a baby with someone else at the same time.

The model then claimed he “encouraged her” to go through the surrogate pregnancy in an alleged attempt to “trap her”.

Kendall said: “‘It’s like you were encouraging Khloé to go forward with this while you know that that was also happening’. It’s almost like he wanted to tape her into like…”

Before ending her sentence, momager Kris added: “He wanted to hang on to her for sure and thought that if, they did that she would, you know, marry him.”

In the confessional, Kylie added: “I’m just really disappointed in Tristan. I think it’s really f***** up that he knew he had another baby on the way with somebody else, which makes me uncomfortable to put someone in that position, especially when there’s a child involved.”

Fans say they’re “absolutely right”

As Kardashian fans tuned in to watch the episode, many shared their opinions on the episode that focused on the aftermath.

Many agreed with the family’s opinions and expressed their anger at Tristan allegedly “trying to trap Khloé like that”.

A fan tweeted: “Kendall is absolutely right: Tristan is f****** sick for trying to trap Khloé like that. And Kris and Kylie were also right. Just a sick, sick man.”

Another one commented: “Tristan has to be psychotic to know you are having another baby and then do this. I agree with Kylie, that s*** would be unforgivable”

A third fan wrote: “Finished Episode 1 and yho Tristan is a horrible person. I can never say this enough.”

At the time of writing, Tristan hasn’t publicly responded to the episode on social media.

Kris Jenner breaks down into tears

Kris Jenner breaks down as she tells Khloe Kardashian she wants her to be a happy – courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

Later in the episode, momager Kris meets up with Khloé at her renovated condo to check up on her. She expresses the family’s support in wanting to celebrate the happy news of her upcoming second child despite the scandal.

Kris, who sees her daughter demotivated, explains to her the importance of creating memories. Seconds later, she breaks down into tears because she just wants her to “enjoy it”.

“I don’t want you to miss what’s happening because it’s such a blessing in disguise,” Kris adds.

Then the matriarch added in the confessional how “tough” it is to see her daughter suffer again, saying “I feel bad for her because the joy was kind of sucked out of it again.”

Reality Titbit has reached out to Tristan Thompson’s representatives for comment.

