











Reality star Kendall Jenner ‘j’adores cowboys’ as she visited a rodeo and successfully added new ink to her body.

The model shared a series of photos on Instagram and Instagram Stories of her new tattoo on Wednesday, August 4, 2022.

Kendall wore a t-shirt that declared ‘j’adore cowboys’ as she posed next to the rodeo stands in the summer sunshine.

The vest top was paired with a denim mini skirt as she captioned the post: “Wyoming,” with a brown heart.

Kendall Jenner loves cowboys

The celeb also shared a series of snaps from the event itself, including a cowboy successfully staying on a bucking horse in the middle of the ring.

She also couldn’t avoid the opportunity to plug her own spirit brand, 818 Tequila.

But on her Instagram Stories, she posted a snap of her foot, detailing a new cute tattoo near her ankle.

The small black and white tatt was of a single cowgirl boot, and although tiny, incredibly detailed.

Fans were quick to point out how “obsessed” they were and that it’s “the tattoo we need”. There was also one joker who declared “there’s a snake in my boot”, in reference to Toy Story’s Woody.

Kendall’s fans dub her the ‘cutest cowgirl’

Followers rushed to the comments to shower the TV star with compliments, by calling her the “cutest cowgirl” and even Momager Kris Jenner said she was her little cowgirl as well.

One fan declared she “literally steal my heart,” as sister and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner penned: “Miss this,” with more hearts.

A third wrote: “Imagine walking through Wyoming and just casually bumping into Kendall Jenner”. Something The Kardashians fans would find difficult to comprehend!

It comes after she appeared to shut down breakup rumours with Devin Brooker. The day before, Kendall shared an intimate photo where she sat on Brooker’s lap as they cozied up on a porch.

Rumours about their split had been circulated over recent months but the latest photo seemed to prove that things were just fine between the pair.

