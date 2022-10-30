









The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner stepped up her Halloween costume game by baring all in a risqué Toy Story outfit and dressing up as cowgirl Jesse.

The successful model understood the assignment by transforming as the hilarious Pixar character for this year’s spooky activities.

The 26-year-old posed in a photoshoot with the iconic blue sky and cloudy background for her latest social media update – and she wasn’t shy from showing off her curves.

Kendall Jenner dresses up as Toy Story character for Halloween assignment

The Californian native gave fans a glimpse of her rodeo days on Instagram on Saturday, (October 30).

The star captioned the post with: “Well, aren’t you just the sweetest space toy,” in reference to Jesse and Buzz Lightyear’s connection in the franchise.

The full outfit included a cropped cowgirl jacket, white and yellow to follow the character’s recognizable look, chaps with a cow print and a big red hat.

She also donned short denim hot pants with a pigtail hairstyle.

Fans loved the playful transformation for the Halloween season. Cousin Olivia Pierson telling her it was “so cute” in the comments.

Another follower penned: “The cutest little cowgirl.

Another joked: “Better than your Vogue,” referring to her successful magazine cover shoots.

The Kardashians love Halloween

It comes as her siblings also got creative in their own Halloween costumes for 2022’s October. Older sister Kim Kardashian showed off her curves in a skintight Mystique costume, displaying her recent weight loss transformation. The reality star lost a whopping 16 lbs in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s infamous gown from when she sang Happy Birthday Mr President.

The ‘naked’ dress – which was a nude color and slightly sheer – was donned with small jewels and was worn by the late movie star in 1962.

Kim spoke about losing weight to fit into the gown for the Met Gala this year. She displayed platinum blonde locks and broke the internet yet again.

Whereas Kylie Jenner showed off more than one costume this weekend. First, she underwent a photoshoot to get into a scary outlook for her Bride of Frankenstein outfit, which was custom-made. The 25-year-old playfully posed in a torture chamber as she managed to dress up the character for a present-day take.

However, in her recent TikTok videos, we also see the makeup mogul with a different dress on and her hair cascading down her shoulders. Although fans were unsure what her second outfit was meant to represent and whether it’s still Bride of Frankenstein.

But, followers received another peak of Kendall’s cowgirl outfit as she sits next to sister Kylie to pose for the short clip.

