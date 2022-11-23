Kendall Jenner forgets pants as she struts the streets of LA in pair of tights











It might be winter and absolutely baltic outside but Kendall Jenner clearly doesn’t feel the breeze as she got dressed yesterday morning and seems to have forgotten her pants.

Jenner hit the streets of Los Angeles in just her tights but from the waist up, she looked dressed weather appropriate in a cozy knit sweater. The high fashion model took the look straight off Matthieu Blazy’s Bottega Veneta spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway and the LA sidewalks became her runway.

That’s right Jenner’s ditched her pants and we can feel a new trend coming on; “One time, I saw Kendall Jenner wearing no pants and heels, so I wore no pants and heels.” Mean Girls stans will get it.

Kendall Jenner forgets her pants as she struts the streets of LA

Jenner is the queen of off-duty model outfits and her most recent pantless photograph has broken the internet.

The supermodel matched her Calzedonia tights with a black Bottega Veneta Sardine bag priced at $4,200 that has a gold handle. She also paired the look with Saint Laurent’s “Kendall 90” pointed-toe slingback heels and some dark shades.

The 27-year-old was snapped leaving a shoot for FWRD, she currently serves as creative director for the luxury brand. Jenner strutted her stuff whilst she carried a bunch of sunflowers wrapped in brown paper.

Jenner also shared a photo of the outfit on Instagram in a mirror selfie. Revolve’s chief brand officer Raissa Gerona loved the look writing: “I’m dead over this!!!” As fashion stylist Sydney Lopez wrote: “Dani!!!!!!!!!!!!” and “another level.”

Her stylist Dani Michelle also shared a string of photos of the look on Instagram, captioning the post: “good morning kendall jenner.”

Kendall Jenner wanted to go topless to the Met Gala

Jenner recently admitted that she was thinking about going topless at the 2022 Met Gala. Instead, she wore a see-through top along with a Prada skirt.

On a recent episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Jenner revealed she contemplated hitting the red carpet with no top on. The supermodel can be seen in the episode with her arms covering her bare chest as her wardrobe team helped fit her into a heavy black Prada skirt. Jenner quipped: “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this”

However, in the end, Jenner chose to pair the skirt with a sheer crop top with a fishnet overlay and her bleached eyebrows to top the look off. As she left her hotel and prepared to hit the red carpet Kendall jested: “I look like an alien, but it’s cool.”

Tights and no pants are the latest trends

Back in September, we saw Kylie Jenner sport a similar look to the Loewe spring 2023 show. She wore a pair of tights underneath white Loewe boxers which she matched with a long grey wool cashmere Loewe coat.

Stormi’s mom posted the look on Instagram with the hilarious caption: “no pants no problem.” Fans seemed to love the outfit including her sister Kim who wrote: “Love this look so much.”

Also in September, Kendall’s supermodel bestie, Bella Hadid, also went viral for taking to the streets of New York wearing what appeared to be white boxer shorts. Bella wore platform UGGs in the snaps too – no wonder they’re the latest trend. Hadid walked alongside her boyfriend Marc Kalman as they munched on pizza together.

