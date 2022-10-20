Kendall Jenner is one less lonely girl as BFF Hailey Bieber tags along for Vegas trip











Kylie Jenner bailed last minute on her sister Kendall Jenner’s trip to Las Vegas on this week’s The Kardashians. Thankfully, the supermodel became one less lonely girl when her best friend and Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber, tagged along for the trip.

The 26-year-old supermodel took a trip to Sin City for an event hosted by her Tequila brand, 818. To join her she invited along her half-brother, Brody Jenner, and her sister Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick.

Another guest that made it onto the trip is Kendall’s supermodel bestie, Hailey Bieber, let’s see what she had to say on the Hulu show…

Kendall invites Kylie to Vegas amid ‘baby blues’

At the start of the episode, Kylie opens up to Kenny about having a case of baby blues following the birth of her son. Kendall suggests that she tag along on a trip, “I have to go to Vegas for 818 on Saturday, and then I think the Grammy’s are the next day so Kourtney and Travis are gonna be there.”

Kylie says she would “love to support you and your 818, Kendall,” but she then begins to worry about an outfit admitting “I’m not ready for like a little tiny Vegas minidress, it’s just gonna be hot and I’m not there with the outfit yet.” When Kylie says she’s going to bring a coat Kendall rolls her eyes and tells Kylie, “Do not tell me you’re about to wear a coat in Vegas.”

Kylie initially wanted to go to Vegas as she hasn’t had a night out in a year but ultimately, in the end, she bailed last minute.

Kendall Jenner’s supermodel BFF Hailey Bieber tags along for vegas trip

Jenner told her friends Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye about what had happened as they climbed aboard Kylie’s private jet, Kylie Air.

Kendall tells them, “Kylie canceled last minute so we are leaving without her.” She then states in a separate confessional clip that she understands as Kylie “has her newborn and I think she was just tired and wanted to stay home so I get it.”

The trio then plan their night out in Vegas as Kendall tells Justine that they will go home at midnight, “I don’t plan on raging.” Hailey then jokes, “If Kendall pulled a 180 tonight and decided to rage in Vegas that would be the most shocking thing I’ll ever go through.”

Hailey Bieber then adds that “it’s always me Justine and Kendall,” with Jenner interjecting, “We’re the only ones that hang on because I feel like when we make commitments when we say we’re going to do something we mean it we wouldn’t say it, whereas I feel like kylie’s like… whatevs.”

Kendall opens up over battle with anxiety

Kendall revealed it was nice to have her family and friends with her in Vegas since she struggles with “anxiety” when it comes to large crowds.

The supermodel admits that it stems back to her childhood years when they were filming Keeping Up. She explains that friends would pretend to form friendships with her to get on the show which made her “uncomfortable”.

“I remember there was a time when I was in middle school, even high school a little bit, I didn’t have that many friends. I was sitting in my room a lot of days crying because Kylie had so many friends, and I didn’t know what to do, and it’s gonna make me emotional right now.”

