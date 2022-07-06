Kendall Jenner parties with Drake as boyfriend Devin Booker looks on













Billionaire Michael Rubin threw the biggest 4th of July 2022 bash, inviting the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott. Kendall Jenner was spotted mingling with Drake, who reportedly dated Kylie in 2019.

Forget Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve parties, billionaire businessman Michael Rubin just held the most elite blowout this 4th of July.

The Fanatics chief executive has a net worth of $8 billion (£6.7 billion), so it only made sense for him to host at his $50 million Hamptons estate. If you watched any Instagram Stories of your favourite celebrities on Monday, chances are they were dressed in an all-white ensemble while posing with other A-listers.

With an impressive guest list ranging from musicians to athletes, the net worth within the house – excluding Michael – could easily top another $1 billion.

Inside Michael Rubin’s party of the summer

This isn’t the first time Michael Rubin has welcomed the elite into his modern mansion. His inaugural bash took place last year, which also served as a housewarming. With hundreds in attendance, the estate definitely didn’t look as flawless post-party.

About 250 guests were invited last year, as per Page Six, although Michael streamlined the list this time around.

As expected, the invitations were also boujee – celebs were hand-delivered bottles of Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Silver Blanc de Blancs, which cost more than $700 each.

18-year-old Charli D’Amelio and boyfriend Landon Barker also made an appearance, so hopefully they received a different, age-related gift.

Check out videos of the star-studded party:

Kendall parties with Devin Booker and Drake

Before there’s any dating speculation between Kendall and Drake, Devin Booker was seen hanging out with the model. The couple have been subjected to break-up rumours but neither of them confirmed it, so we can only assume they’re still as romantically involved as ever.

Kendall can be seen holding hands with the Phoenix Suns player at the end of this video, so even if they did split, the clip hints they’re back on:

Although Kylie was seemingly absent, BFF Anastasia Karanikolaou celebrated Independence Day with Kendall and her rumoured former flame Drake:

Kylie and the God’s Plan rapper had been friends for years before being linked in October 2019, shortly after the mother-of-two split with Travis Scott. US Weekly reported they enjoyed each other’s company at Drake’s birthday party, with their friendship taking a romantic turn a month later.

