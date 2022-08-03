











It’s been a hot minute since Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker posted about each other on social media. Months after speculation Kendall and Devin had a breakup the supermodel appears to have shut down the split rumours.

Kendall has been known as the reserved Kardashian-Jenner when it comes to speaking about relationships. The duo were publicly seen together on several occasions in 2020, but they didn’t ‘Instagram’ their romance until Valentine’s Day 2021.

Rumours flew that Kendall and her NBA star beau Devin had a breakup earlier this year, though the possibility of reconciliation had always been open for the two. Neither of them agreed or disagreed publicly with the rumours and the alleged sudden split.

But, the two are together and better than ever.

Kendall goes on bae-cation with Devin amid breakup rumours

On August 3, 2022, the 26-year-old supermodel updated her 252 million Instagram followers on her current whereabouts. But she also gave insight into her relationship status.

The family is known for its ultra-luxurious getaways, but the eldest sibling of the Jenner duo wanted to keep it cozy and intimate for the couple. They enjoyed a baecation at a lake house.

Not enough chairs? No problem. In the picture, Devin was sitting shirtless on a chair. Kendall sat on his lap and sipped on a beer as they enjoyed the view from the porch.

According to US Magazine, an insider claimed to the outlet the couple is “100 percent back together”.

The insider said: “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

Trouble in paradise?

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

In late June, rumours began spreading in the online community the reality star had ended her relationship of two years with the heartthrob athlete. According to Page Six, it was due to the couple’s uncertainty of a future together and “not moving forward”. Therefore, both celebrities decided to focus on their careers and maybe reconnect in the future.

However, neither Kendall nor Devin confirmed their split. Instead, the two were seen occasionally together in public and most notably during the celebration of America’s independence on July 4, 2022.

Before the alleged split, the couple attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy. It was the first time the model had brought a partner during such an important moment for the family.

Kendall doesn’t mention romances on TV

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Fans of Hollywood’s most popular family have seen everything when it comes to the sisters’ romances on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ and ‘The Kardashians’. From the beginning of their relationships to marriages, scandals, and breakups.

However, the only sibling who has not spoken about their love life is Kendall. The supermodel has been very busy traveling the globe modeling for the most prestigious brands in the world of fashion. For that reason, the 26-year-old doesn’t get the chance to commit herself to a relationship.

Still, the reality star has been reportedly linked with many popular faces. For example, the likes of Orlando Bloom, A$AP Rocky, Harry Styles, Ben Simmons, and Blake Griffin. Nonetheless, none of them have been mentioned by the model in KUWTK.

Now the 26-year-old is in her longest-lasting relationship with the Phoenix Suns basketball player. But, Kendall is yet to make their romance official in the family’s reality show. Kendall confirmed Devin was “her boyfriend” during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special, addressing the reason why she prefers to keep her dating life off the cameras.

She said: “No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and do them pretty publicly.”

Kendall explained she decided to keep her romances private “from a really young age”. The model also said it “makes her life a lot easier and their relationship a lot better”.

