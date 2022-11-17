









Kendall Jenner surprised her glam team while getting ready for the Met Gala, announcing the news she was having a baby… horse. Not just any, but a foal with Olympic DNA.

The first ten minutes of the ninth episode of The Kardashians showed the different processes of each sister getting ready for the Met Gala, which then became the first time all of the Kar-Jenner clan ever appeared on the famous red carpet together.

Kendall is the only Kardashian-Jenner not to have a child of her own, but the model had her own reason to celebrate. Whilst getting glammed up, Kendall Jenner proudly announced the happy news of her baby horse which was going to be born through surrogacy.

Kendall Jenner announces she’s having a baby… horse

Kendall Jenner. Courtesy of Hulu/Disney Plus

While Kourtney is on FaceTime with sisters Khloé and Kim, who are getting their makeup and hair done by separate teams, the episode cuts to Kendall’s room at The Carlyle Hotel when a rousing scream from the supermodel is suddenly heard.

“Oh, my God! I’m having a baby,” Kendall shares with her team. In a confessional, the 27-year-old then adds: “Oh, my gosh! I’m having a baby… horse.”

Sharing the exciting news, her stylist Jen Atkin thought she was referring to her being pregnant, as she’s the only one in her family who hasn’t had children yet.

“We have an embryo, remember I asked you for a sperm? Jen was like, “I really want to get something great for Kendall for her birthday,” and I was like, “Sperm. Horse sperm.”

Kendall then explains in the confessionary: “We’re doing it via surrogacy, it’s really interesting. So you buy sperm like you find a stud, like mine was an Olympian.”

The camera crew then tells her the supermodel has “Olympic blood in her”, to which she then jokingly replies, “I know! Do you think that I didn’t think this through? Only Olympians around here.”

Kendall’s father is an Olympic gold medal winner

Kendall Jenner. Courtesy of Hulu/Disney Plus

Speaking of Olympians, Kendall and her sister Kylie Jenner’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, used to be a professional athlete.

The former athlete won a gold medal in the men’s decathlon event at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. After winning her medal, Jenner did not plan to compete anymore and retired.

Kendall’s love for her horses has made her want to compete in the Olympic Games, saying that would make her dad “very proud”.

She told the Daily Record: “I would love to be in the Olympics riding horses. I have two horses but I don’t get to ride as much as I used to, unfortunately.

“I’ve been able to go a bit during quarantine. If I could, I’d love to go to the Olympics and keep that going in my family. My dad would be very proud.”

… But Kris Jenner wants her to start a family

The Kardashians — “Where I’ve Been and Where I Wanna Go” – Episode 107 — Kim’s new found independence takes her to amazing heights in the world of fashion. Kris faces a challenge as a mom and manager while Kourtney and Travis explore new avenues on their fertility journey. Kendall, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Momager Kris Jenner is a grandmother of 12 children. Out of her six children, five of them have already welcomed their own children. However, her supermodel daughter is not at that stage yet.

Kendall is currently in a relationship with NBA player Devin Booker, who she has been dating since February 2021. Even though things seem to be going very well for the couple, the supermodel said during an episode of The Kardashians she may “still have a lot to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life.”

Nonetheless, the reality star admitted to having felt the baby fever shortly after her young sister Kylie welcomed her second child earlier this year.

