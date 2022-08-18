











Kendall Jenner’s latest bikini snap flaunts her toned body and boyfriend Devin Booker couldn’t help but leave a flirty comment.

Is it hot in here or is just Kendall? The model has been taking advantage of LA’s blazing weather to get her tan on and her latest bikini photos have left fans – and Devin – totally speechless.

Devin Booker leaves cheeky compliment under Kendall Jenner’s bikini photo

The eldest Jenner sister, 26, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 16, to promote her 818 Tequila merchandise. The khaki green trucker hat, reading “Always In Good Company 818 Tequila”, paired perfectly with her minimal chocolate brown bikini.

Kendall lounged on a dock whilst petting her Doberman Pinscher in the series of sun-kissed snaps. A bottle of 818 Tequila also made a cameo beside her toned abs.

The Kardashian-Jenner crew is used to the comments of admiration, but it’s rare to spot Devin leaving a message particularly since he and Kendall have preferred to keep their love story out of the spotlight.

Devin, a player for the Phoenix Suns, dropped the red sweating face emoji on his girlfriend’s upload: if that doesn’t mean he’s hot and bothered, we don’t know what does.

The trucker hat is part of 818’s newest collection, including water bottles, dad hats, and enamel pin sets among others. Prices start at $13 up to $85; the fan-favorite trucker hat will set you back $40.

Kendall and Devin break-up rumors loomed in June 2022

The pair first sparked dating rumours in April 2020 and went Instagram official for Kendall’s Halloween party that doubled as her birthday celebrations. The couple were spotted getting cosy in the photo booth.

By June 2022, reports of their split circulated the internet with sources confirming the break-up soon after they returned from Kourtney’s Italian wedding in May. The celebrities never addressed the rumors so we could only assume they were still romantically involved.

Michael Rubin’s star-studded July 4th party proved they were very much in love as they were seen holding hands.

The 25-year-old athlete has yet to make his reality show debut, but don’t expect him to do so anytime soon. Kendall prefers to keep things out of the public eye after witnessing the attention on her sisters’ relationships.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

