You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
Home » The Kardashians
2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Featured

Kendall Jenner's Hawaii Five-O appearance in 2012 continues to surprise fans

July 27, 2022
Yasmine Leung

Kendall Jenner made her acting debut in Hawaii Five-O ten years ago, but the cameo has remained relatively quiet, so take a look at the scene here.

Did you know Kendall appeared in Hawaii Five-O?

This is certainly news to us, so take a look at the young Jenner who had no idea how her career was going to pan out.

We knew she wanted to be a model, but an actress too? She was truly attempting to kickstart her Hollywood fame.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner took a trip to Hawaii for acting debut

In 2012, then 15-year-old Kendall was pumped to try her hand at acting on CBS police series, Hawaii-Five O.

Announcing to her fans on the now-defunct Kendall and Kylie Celebuzz website, she wrote:

“I am SO excited to reveal to you all that I am going to be making my acting debut on Hawaii Five-O!! My episode will air in October this year and I can’t wait to get started on filming. This is such an incredible opportunity for me and I’m excited for this new experience!!!”

She appeared in season 3 episode 6, to be exact, titled I Ka Wa Mamua.

Portraying AJ, Kendall is an 18-year-old sales girl who helps Danny Williams (Scott Caan) and his daughter, Grace (Teilor Grubbs), to find a dress for their upcoming father-daughter dance.

For a first job, the model had quite a few lines with Scott. She even flashed an award-winning smile in background whilst she wasn’t the focus.

Fans are still discovering Kendall’s cameo

Kendall’s acting career never took off, unfortunately, so fans remain shocked to find the then-budding model during their TV binge.

One wrote: “How come I never noticed Kendall Jenner was in an episode of Hawaii Five-O?”

“Was just watching an episode of Hawaii five-o n I swear Kendall Jenner is playing the role of a shop assistant, wtf,” another similarly commented.

That’s not the only thing viewers are freaking out over; the episode includes One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful as the background track right before Kendall’s appearance.

In hindsight, the decision was a coincidence given that the 818 founder was briefly linked to Harry Styles a year later. Does it mean that Hawaii Five-O did The Simpson’s usual job: prophesise event?

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Thoughts? Comment Below
LOGIN to Comment
LOGIN to Comment
Yasmine Leung
Yasmine is a third-year Anthropology and Media student at Goldsmiths University with a new obsession with League of Legends, despite being really bad. She's always on social media keeping on top of the latest news and trends and is HITC’s expert in Korean pop culture. She also loves music, TV and fashion - her favourite things to write about.

Related Posts