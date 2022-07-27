











Kendall Jenner made her acting debut in Hawaii Five-O ten years ago, but the cameo has remained relatively quiet, so take a look at the scene here.

Did you know Kendall appeared in Hawaii Five-O?

This is certainly news to us, so take a look at the young Jenner who had no idea how her career was going to pan out.

We knew she wanted to be a model, but an actress too? She was truly attempting to kickstart her Hollywood fame.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kendall Jenner took a trip to Hawaii for acting debut

In 2012, then 15-year-old Kendall was pumped to try her hand at acting on CBS police series, Hawaii-Five O.

Announcing to her fans on the now-defunct Kendall and Kylie Celebuzz website, she wrote:

“I am SO excited to reveal to you all that I am going to be making my acting debut on Hawaii Five-O!! My episode will air in October this year and I can’t wait to get started on filming. This is such an incredible opportunity for me and I’m excited for this new experience!!!”

She appeared in season 3 episode 6, to be exact, titled I Ka Wa Mamua.

Portraying AJ, Kendall is an 18-year-old sales girl who helps Danny Williams (Scott Caan) and his daughter, Grace (Teilor Grubbs), to find a dress for their upcoming father-daughter dance.

For a first job, the model had quite a few lines with Scott. She even flashed an award-winning smile in background whilst she wasn’t the focus.

Fans are still discovering Kendall’s cameo

Kendall’s acting career never took off, unfortunately, so fans remain shocked to find the then-budding model during their TV binge.

One wrote: “How come I never noticed Kendall Jenner was in an episode of Hawaii Five-O?”

“Was just watching an episode of Hawaii five-o n I swear Kendall Jenner is playing the role of a shop assistant, wtf,” another similarly commented.

That’s not the only thing viewers are freaking out over; the episode includes One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful as the background track right before Kendall’s appearance.

In hindsight, the decision was a coincidence given that the 818 founder was briefly linked to Harry Styles a year later. Does it mean that Hawaii Five-O did The Simpson’s usual job: prophesise event?

