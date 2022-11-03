









If you have been Keeping Up With The Kardashians for more than a decade, you’d know that Kendall Jenner is considered the least problematic sister. However, that doesn’t mean she hasn’t had her iconic moments in the reality series. Celebrating the supermodel’s 26th birthday, Reality Titbit brings you the most jaw-dropping scenes from the likes of Kendall Jenner.

Kendall Nicole Jenner, daughter of Kris and Caitlyn, isn’t only the tallest member of the gang, but is also seen as one of the most ‘relatable’ by fans. The mogul paved her way onto becoming one of the highest-paid supermodels in the fashion industry.

During her years on television, viewers have seen her grow up and do her crazy antics alongside her sisters. Now at the age of 26, the reality star has gone on to earn millions by walking on the most prestigious catwalks. She has also launched her own hand-crafted spirit brand, 818 Tequila.

Putting all of her success to the side, here are some of Kendall Jenner’s most iconic scenes on television.

Kendall and Kylie go missing in Thailand

In season nine of KUWTK, the family is on a holiday getaway in Thailand. Even though the Kardashian-Jenner clan is there to relax, reality is flipped upside down after the youngest siblings, Kendall and Kylie, go missing.

However, little did the family know that the two Jenner sisters have just gone on a day out without the family. It came following an argument between Kris and Caitlyn, which left the two upset as they seemed unable to be in the same room without fighting. Although, the teenagers at the time, didn’t tell their family where they were going – and it left Khloé and Kim, as well as their parents, in a frenzy as they searched around.

While Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and even Brody Jenner believe the two sisters are safe, Kris and Caitlyn split up the family to try to locate them to avoid the worst.

However, the two teens then leave a breadcrumb trail for their older siblings by posting photos of where they are. Kim realizes they are nearby and runs to find them. After being found safe and sound, the entire family is reunited.

Sassy response to ‘money doesn’t grow on trees’

Growing up in the spotlight, viewers saw the Jenner sisters leave childhood and enter their teen years – including their stages of rebellion. In season two, Kendall proved that despite being the shy one out of her five siblings, she also had her sassy moments with her parents.

In one episode, Kendall asked her mother for $50 to go to the mall with her friends and buy a pair of shoes. Kris admits she is the softer parent out of the pair of them. Even though money wasn’t exactly an issue for the family, Kris wanted to teach her daughter the value of money.

Not wanting to give her the cash outright, and letting her dad handle the situation, the momager said: “Kendall, you have to think about what you’re asking for because money doesn’t grow on trees.”

However, the then 12-year-old argued back with the perfect response: “Yes it does, it’s paper.”

Kendall and Kylie’s physical fight after row over outfit

In an episode of KUWTK, things went south for Kendall and Kylie. If there’s one thing not allowed between sisters, it is to take each other’s clothes without asking. Of course, Kylie broke the code, unaware the outfit was given to Kendall to wear by Kourtney.

Preparing for a family outing in Palm Springs, Kendall didn’t bring fancy clothes because she thought the clan were keeping it casual and staying home. However, the eldest of the tribe, Kourtney, gave one of her dresses for the model to wear, and for a time, issues were solved.

Unaware, Kylie claimed the dress until Kendall noticed her little sister took her borrowed outfit. Kendall was angry, which caused an intense argument with Kylie.

After the family went out for dinner, things escalated further, where both screamed and accused each other of “ruining my f****** night”.

Later on, the two sisters were in the same car as Corey Gamble – Kris Jenner’s boyfriend – as they headed back to Los Angeles.

But the drama continued.

Refusing to drop Kendall at her house and arguing for the hundredth time, Kylie reportedly shoved her heel against her sister’s neck during the big fight after Kendall allegedly slapped her.

Eventually, Kendall and Kylie made up, as sisters do.

Kendall disinvites dad Caitlyn Jenner to the VS show

In 2015, Kendall Jenner made a milestone in her career after making her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut. Being in the industry since the age of 15, it was a big deal for the supermodel to feel her hard work had finally paid off by bagging such an opportunity.

Even though her family wanted to be there to support Kendall, she specifically requested that none of her family members be there and “take the spotlight away from her.”

Nonetheless, she discovers through media reports that father Caitlyn invited herself to the show. This causes Kendall to lash out during a phone call.

“Hi, dad, I’m very mad at you about something,” she told Caitlyn. “Did you publicly… Did you have your publicist announce that you were going? Because I don’t know how everyone knows and now it’s a huge story and now I’m actually really p***** at you.

“You’re going to take the biggest night of my life and take it away from me? Thank you! No, you can’t! You can come to the f****** after party! You can’t come.”

Kendall Jenner and THAT cucumber scene

Last but not least, and one of the most iconic scenes of The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner met her match with a cucumber. Kendall made headlines after she sliced the vegetable in an interesting way on camera.

Mocked on social media and leaving Kardashian fans in stitches, the supermodel proceeded to prepare a snack for herself. Although the 66-year-old momager offered to have the family’s chef prepare something for her, Kendall insists on “making it herself”.

However, Kendall had a different way of holding and cutting the cucumber, and it went viral on social media.

Laughing off at the situation, many months later, Kendall decided to bring back the iconic moment by dressing up as a cucumber for the Halloween festivities. It looks like she had a blast becoming one, and even included one of the movie Mean Girls’ famous references.

