









Kendall Jenner rose to fame as a reality star on her family’s show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The Kar-Jenners are no strangers to building upon their reality TV fame as entrepreneurs and both Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian often make headlines with their business ventures. Kendall also joins her siblings as a brand owner, so let’s take a look at her net worth since 818 Tequila launched…

In 2022, Kenny can be seen posing with a figure-of-eight-shaped bottle which is the latest release from her 818 Tequila brand. The liquor company is named after a Californian zip code and per their website, 818 works closely with local, family-owned farms in Jalisco, Mexico.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYCWFF

When did Kendall launch 818?

In February 2021, Kendall announced that she was launching her own tequila brand.

A few months later the products were officially available to purchase and Kendall’s venture was celebrated at a launch party on May 21.

Bottles of Kendall’s drink were sold out within hours of the 818 launch per The Drinks Business.

What is 818 Tequila?

When Kendall’s tequila brand launched in 2021, she said that her spirit had been in the making for three and a half years. She’d been perfecting flavors on her “journey to create the best-tasting tequila” per InStyle.

According to the 818 website, sustainability and transparency are foci of the brand: “…from the agaves we grow, to the production of the bottle…”.

There are four different products available to purchase via the 818 website, Tequila Blanco, Tequila Reposado, Tequila Añejo and Eight Reserve by 818.

Tequila Blanco retails for $45, Reposado for $59, Añejo for $69 and Eight Reserve costs $200.

Kendall’s net worth after 818 Tequila launch

In the first seven months of business, 818 Tequila sold 136,000 cases and dubbed itself the “bestselling new tequila of 2021 in the United States” per The Spirits Business.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Kendall’s net worth has been on the rise since her younger years and in 2022 it is estimated at $45M.

Speaking to Forbes about her tequila brand, Kendall said in 2021: “Coming from such a female-dominated family, all of my sisters have their businesses. I’ve been really inspired by that my entire life. I was always watching my sisters do their thing and have their partnerships and businesses… so it’s always been very highly female-driven, and entrepreneurial, in my family. That’s been really inspiring for me.”

Kendall’s brand is set to go global in the future per 818.

