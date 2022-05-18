Kendall Jenner's net worth spills over as 818 Tequila marks first birthday













Coming from a strong female family with fame and success, 26-year-old Kendall Jenner has also been making big moves in the Tequila territory and her net worth speaks for itself.

Kendal Jenner was only 11 when she rose to fame thanks to her family’s show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Two decades later, she has become one of the most popular supermodels and the trendy 818 Tequila owner.

Happy birthday 818 Tequila

Founded by Kendall Jenner herself, 818 Tequila is a hand-crafted spirit brand that features three variations: Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo. They are also produced with one hundred percent Weber Blue agaves in Jalisco, Mexico. Each bottle starts from $59.99 (approx. £48).

Kenny’s 818 Tequilla launched in May 2021. Seven months after the brand started trading in the US, 818 shipped over 1.5 million bottles. It became the number one new spirit brand of 2021, as reported by The Daily Mail.

818 has been also winning awards such as ‘World Tequila Awards and the Chairman’s Trophy at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge’, which according to the model herself was a “prestigious” one.

On May 17, to celebrate its first year, she invited friends and family for a get-together with burgers, an outdoor theater, and a cocktail bar. Of course, the successful 818 bottles amongst other merchandise.

The truth behind 818 Tequila’s name

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Believe it or not, the meaning behind Kendall Jenner’s business is a very thoughtful one.

According to Capital FM, it turns out that 818 is the area code for Calabasas. It was where Kendall had been living for years with the rest of the Kardashian clan. I mean, it’s the home of KUWTK, so Kendall had to make a tribute to her beginnings.

Not just Calabasas though. 818 is also the area code for other Californian cities that include Agoura Hills, Burbank, Glendale, La Canada, Flintridge, and San Fernando.

That’s a good one, just saying.

Kendall Jenner’s staggering net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kendall Jenner’s estimated net worth is $45 million as of 2022. By the age of 20, she had already reportedly earned her first $10 million.

Kendall’s fortune has not only been based on her family’s reality shows. As one of the top and highest-paid model of the moment and partnering up with household brands has made most of her worth.

Not to forget, the great sales of her successful 818, which is likely to increase her staggering fortune even more in the near future.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair