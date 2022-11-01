









Kendall Jenner paid a sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Devin Booker, as the NBA star turned 26 on Sunday. Recently squashing rumors they had split, the supermodel didn’t forget to post a loving tribute to her beau.

The Phoenix Suns basketball player celebrated his 26h birthday on October 30. Despite the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrating Halloween weekend and Kendall’s extravagant party, the reality star posted a sweet tribute to her man.

The pair have been dating for a little over two years. Despite rumors of a possible breakup, the two are happy spending time together away from the spotlight. Kendall, known to keep her love life away from the cameras, made her relationship recently public with the athlete.

A sweet tribute to the ‘birthday boy’

On October 30, Kendall Jenner went to her personal Instagram account to send a public birthday message to her boyfriend Devin, who was turning 26.

Posting a photo of the couple at the rodeo last August, she simply wrote: “birthday boy” with a red heart emoji. Moments later, the athletic re-shared it onto his own Instagram story.

During their time together, fans have seen small glimpses of their relationship. Sharing a few posts together on social media, Kendall has fed her followers enough content to ensure the couple is still together.

Kardashian fans on being ‘the cutest low-key couple’

Compared to the rest of her sisters, Kendall is not the type to share her relationship with her hundreds of millions of fans. Instead, the 26-year-old model has kept her love life away from the cameras.

Over the years, The Kardashians star has been linked with many celebrities, but most confirmed relationships were still kept out of the spotlight.

Telling the world she was now with Devin Booker, the mogul has minimized sharing their romance in the public eye. This led to fans naming them “the cutest low-key couple”.

Kendall doesn’t miss Devin’s basketball games

Screenshot from Jimmy Kimmel Live’s YouTube Channel: The Kardashians on Kourtney & Travis’ Wedding, Kim & Pete’s First Kiss & They Play “Who Said It?”

No matter where she is, or how crazy her schedule is, Kendall will spare time to attend Devin’s basketball games.

Though she’s occasionally absent from his games, the model opened up during Jimmy Kimmel’s talk show about what she does whenever she can’t attend them physically.

One thing is for sure, she refuses to miss Devin’s games. Kendall even revealed that she’s not afraid to bring up her phone during important meetings or family gatherings if the timing coincides with his basketball games.

“Of course, I watch every game unless I have… Last night I had dinner, but all my friends and family know that I sit with my phone wherever I am.”

