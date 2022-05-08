











Kris Jenner posted a series of photos to mark Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. However, fans were quick to point out that in one of the photographs daughter Kendall Jenner was missing from Kris’ tribute picture.

On the weekend, Momager Kris took time to celebrate Mother’s Day. She shared a selection of throwback pictures with her family over the years, offering followers a dose of nostalgia from their favourite reality family.

Kris Jenner celebrates Mother’s Day

Kris wrote on Instagram: “Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life. Kourtney Kim Robert Khloe Kendall Kylie, you are my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!

“I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you. To my beautiful daughters who are mommies, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kylie, you all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. You are the best mommies and I couldn’t be more proud of you!

“I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!”

The first photo shows young Kendall and Kylie posing with their siblings, including Rob, with mum Kris. The family are sporting matching smart outfits and ties with white shirts. It seems to be from the era before the family skyrocketed to fame.

Where’s Kendall?

However, in the second picture, it has Kris with Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Kylie with their grandmother – and no Kendall. Followers were quick to point out how she was the only daughter missing from the photograph.

A fan asked: “Where’s Kendall in a second slide?” with a sad face.

Another responded: “Mothers only!” and a third joked “She’s in the toilet.”

One fan wrote: “Kendall took the picture,” guessing why she wasn’t involved.

Kendall is the only sibling who has not had or adopted a child herself.

It comes after model Kendall recently admitted she gets “baby fever a lot of the time”, writes The Independent. Perhaps the reason is from being surrounded with her nieces and nephews.

The photo slides also included throwback snaps of the children, with a young Rob Kardashian in fitness gear, as well as, Kourtney and Kim with a baby Khloe in adorable matching outfits. Kris also shared a photo from decades ago with two of her young girls, where she appeared unrecognisable.

Most comments wished the family a Happy Mother’s Day for the special occasion.