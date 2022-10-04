









Khloé Kardashian is having a blast in the French Capital, and the reality star used her spare time to have a sexy photoshoot in a hotel room – but she made sure she embraced ‘Kris Jenner energy‘.

It’s been an interesting week for Khloé. Ditching the Californian timezone to spend time in across the Atlantic, she attended the biggest events in the fashion industry. Ciao Kim, more like Ciao Khloé.

Starting the week by getting cozy with the 365 Days actor, Michele Morrone, the 38-year-old has begun to show off her new era by rocking Dolce & Gabbana and Balenciaga looks.

To wrap up her Paris trip, the celebrity posed across her luxurious bed holding a champagne glass – and Khloé Kardashian was giving Kris Jenner vibes.

Khloé Kardashian embraces Kris Jenner energy

On October 3, Khloé took to Instagram to share another update from her Parisian trip with her 274 million Instagram followers. From Calabasas to Paris and then Milan, the 38-year-old is having a blast supporting sister Kim.

All the Kar-Jenners, except Kourtney, attended various shows. This included Kim’s four children, who were also there to support her.

Making the best of her free time, The Good American founder had an impromptu photo shoot in her hotel room. She wore a peach robe decorated with the Ritz Paris hotel logo and black sunglasses. As she lay across her bed, displaying her slim figure and long legs, she held a glass of champagne.

In a short video she posted alongside the snaps, the mogul is sipping bubbly and blowing a kiss to the camera.

“It’s giving Kris Jenner energy,” she wrote in her caption.

Following last week’s heartbreaking episode of The Kardashians where Khloé went through the aftermath of her public scandal with former partner, Tristan Thompson, fans were happy to see the reality star getting back on track.

A fan commented: “I am into all of this. All the vibes, all the energy.”

Another fan added: “Big $$$ KJ energy!”

A third follower penned: “You are the next Kris Jenner!!

Naturally, her eldest sister Kourtney had to say something about her renaissance: “She’s living!!”

Forever Khloé’s queen

The 66-year-old matriarch has a close relationship with all of her children. Despite recently jokingly confessing her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner was her favorite child, she has a very soft spot for KoKo.

Kim Kardashian is the newly appointed brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana. The reality star also became their inspiration and muse for the designer’s latest collection. The famous brand previously sponsored Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding in May 2022.

Khloé also took the opportunity to attend various shows such as Balenciaga, where her former brother-in-law Kanye West opened up the unique show. He trekked through the mud, dressed up as a bodyguard and featured a beaten-up makeup look.

