











Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second baby via surrogate – and sources say it’s a boy.

Amid their on-off romance and Tristan’s cheating scandals, Khloe and the basketball player are said to have another child on the way, not long after Khloe found out Tristan had fathered a child with another woman while they were dating.

Other than co-parenting True, they haven’t been talking to each other since they broke up. But now, it’s said they’re excited about welcoming a son together.

But it doesn’t mean Khloe and Tristan are back together. To clear their boundaries, they introduced a third party – a surrogate mother – to carry their baby.

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Baby No. 2 by surrogate

On July 13, Khloe and Tristan confirmed that they are preparing to welcome their second child. However, the reality show didn’t go down the natural pregnancy route as she has broken up with Tristan. Instead, she followed her sister Kim’s path and chose surrogate to have her baby.

According to TMZ, Kim and Kanye paid their surrogate mother $45,000, which seems to be a bit lower than expected. It is very likely that Khloe and Tristan will pay a similar price.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It’s a boy!

A source has told PageSix: “Khloe has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of her family.”

Regarding the second baby’s birth date, the representative of Khloe said: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.”

So True will have her little brother very soon.

A timeline of Khloe & Tristan

Khloe and Tristan are famous for their on-again, off-again relationship.

In 2016, the ex-couple was first spotted taking a vacation together in Mexico. On Halloween, they confirmed their romance on social media.

At the end of 2017, Khloe announced her pregnancy and gave birth to True in April 2018. However, just a couple of days before True’s landing, Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe as several photos and videos of him making out with other women were leaked.

In May 2018, Khloe and Tristan got back together as they wanted to build a family for True. But their relationship didn’t last long. In February 2019, Tristan was said to cheat on Khloe again with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. They split up and started co-parenting mode.

In 2020, during the outbreak of Covid-19, Tristan and Khloe got together and announced their reconciliation that Halloween. In June 2021, they broke up again because of Tristan’s cheating.

In October 2021, the couple got back but they split up in December as Tristan did a paternity test and was confirmed to have fathered a kid with Maralee Nichol.

Khloe’s representatives did not want to comment when contacted by Reality Titbit.