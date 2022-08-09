











Khloe Kardashian has welcomed her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate, and he’ll be one lucky little boy if her relationship with her son is anything like what she has with True.

In celebration of the new Kardashian offspring, Reality Titbit looks back at her most adorable moments with daughter True.

Four-year-old True Thompson recently became an older sister after news broke out on Saturday (August 6, 2022) that Khloe’s surrogate had given birth to a baby boy.

The announcement came just hours after reports her sister Kim split from boyfriend of nine months Pete Davidson.

Khloe has yet to address her new bundle of joy publicly, though she did break her silence with a cute photo of True next to an extravagant flower arrangement. People reports that the new mother-of-two is “on cloud nine” and is “very excited to be a mom again.”

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group

Khloe and True are partners in crime

Whether it’s vacationing or attending the family’s annual Christmas party, the mother-daughter duo will always be each other’s date.

Being a mom is her number one priority

Khloe’s obsession with organization is no secret (have you seen her impeccable pantry?), so when it comes to True, schedules are a godsend and she’ll always be the top priority.

Talking to Cosmopolitan in December 2021, 38-year-old Khloe explained: “If I have a crazy work week with more limited time with True, I clear out my weekend. Some things are non-negotiable for me. I try and take her to every gymnastics class and I schedule things around her schedule – I live and die by a schedule!”

“Every single day, everything is accounted for and that gives me a sense of peace because there are typically no surprises,” she added.

Khloe is setting up True to become a beauty guru

When your mom is as glamorous as Khloe, you can’t help but rummage through her makeup bag, or in the Kardashians’ case, their dreamy glam rooms.

Matching outfits are a must

One of the perks of having a mini-me is getting to dress them up in matching clothes – at least until they refuse.

Champagne satin dresses for The Kardashians on Hulu premiere:

Pretty in pink for Khloe’s 38th birthday celebrations:

True’s third birthday called for pastel purple:

The golden girls for Christmas:

The Kardashian-Jenners are queens of elaborate birthday parties

The Kardashian sisters learned their party tricks from momager Kris, who is known for her annual star-studded Christmas Eve celebration. And Khloe undoubtedly goes all-out for her baby girl.

2022’s theme was kittens, presumably to line up with their new pet cat, Grey Kitty:

Even the candy had True’s face on it:

Disney Princesses were among the guests for birthday bash number three:

